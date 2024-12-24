'Yellowstone' Star Gets Brutally Honest About Why The Show Was Popular

Lainey Wilson doesn't think it's a mystery why "Yellowstone" was so popular.

The epic neo-Western saga created by Taylor Sheridan is officially over after five seasons. The ending seems to have been loved or hated by fans. There's no middle ground.

"Yellowstone" star breaks down why the show's popular.

While there are plenty of debates about the show's ending, one thing that can't be debated is the fact the show was incredibly popular ever since it premiered in 2018. Country music star Lainey Wilson had a cool role on the show playing a character that was pretty much just herself, and she briefly appeared in the finale to link up with Ryan. Now, she's breaking down why the show was so loved for more than six years.

Wilson told Vanity Fair the following about the show's incredible success:

"It’s crazy to see how the Taylor Sheridan world has really contributed to everything happening. It really did something for country music, and it did something for the Western culture in general. Growing up that way, and even putting my cowboy hat on now and putting my jeans on and being around horses or rodeo or whatever it is, I feel at home. People are so sick of things that make them feel anything other than at home. People are craving that authenticity. I think they’re just over the bullsh*t."

There's no doubt at all that Wilson is correct with her assessment. People loved "Yellowstone" and pretty much everything else Taylor Sheridan touches because it's all incredibly authentic.

That's why he's become the most influential person in entertainment. While many in the industry are focused on producing woke garbage, Sheridan's shows and films focus on taking viewers on dark and gritty journeys.

He'll even take a shot at Bud Light along the way!

Now, fans wait to see what happens with the opening spinoff about Rip and Beth. In the meantime, I suggest checking out "Landman" and "Lioness" if you're looking for some great entertainment options. Both are outstanding, and honestly, better than the final episodes of "Yellowstone." I love the legendary neo-Western, but facts are facts.