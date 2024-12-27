'Yellowstone' Star Possibly Confirms Major Rumor With Just One Word

A "Yellowstone" star appeared to confirm a spinoff is happening.

The awesome neo-Western saga created by Taylor Sheridan ended earlier in December after five seasons on the Paramount Network.

You can read my full breakdown and review here.

"Yellowstone" star appears to confirm rumor about show's future.

Prior to the finale airing, there was a report that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reached deals for a spinoff focused on Beth and Rip.

Without spoiling anything, the ending certainly set it up, but there's been no confirmation from Sheridan. However, it looks like Reilly might have confirmed it on Instagram.

In response to a fan asking if rumors about the spinoff are true or not, Reilly responded with one word:

"True."

Reilly wasn't the only one hinting that there might be more to come. Cole Hauser posted on Instagram a photo of himself from the show with the caption, "This is the first picture that @emersonmiller showed me on @yellowstone Aug 2017. What a ride. What a office. See ya on the next [American flag emoji]."

Now, are those simple comments on social media proof of anything? No, but it's certainly going to stir the pot.

Reilly directly responded to a fan asking about the spinoff and Hauser said we're going to see him "on the next [American flag emoji]."

What does it all mean? Your guess is as good as mine, but where there's smoke, there's fire. Right now, there's certainly a lot of smoke to the report there are more stories to be told about Rip and Beth.

Do you want to see the spinoff happen? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.