'Yellowstone' Star Makes Big Decision About Future On Spinoff: DETAILS

The "Yellowstone" universe continues to remain largely intact.

The original neo-Western saga created by Taylor Sheridan came to an end in December 2024 after five seasons.

It was a hell of a run, and it was also a money-printing machine. It generated nearly $3 billion in revenue. That's led to multiple spinoffs being made by Sheridan.

It's just good business, and a familiar face will be returning.

"Yellowstone" star returning for spinoff.

One of the biggest spinoffs is "Dutton Ranch" (working title) focused on the continued stories of Rip and Beth.

One of the characters that was big down the stretch was Carter (Finn Little), a young man the couple pretty much adopts. Beth's inability to have children after being involuntarily sterilized after an abortion was a huge storyline throughout the series.

Well, fans better buckle up because Little will be returning for the Beth/Rip spinoff, according to a report from Deadline.

"Dutton Ranch" is expected to be released at some point down the road in 2025.

I can't wait to see what happens with "Yellowstone" moving forward. The fact many stars are returning, including Luke Grimes for a spinoff focused on Kayce, is a great sign that we're in for big things.

If members of the cast were bailing, then it'd be a reason to be concerned. So far, that hasn't been the case at all.

What do you want to see in the upcoming spinoffs? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.