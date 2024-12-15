'Yellowstone' Finale Details Are Crazy, Everything You Need To Know

The day of the "Yellowstone" finale has arrived, and I certainly hope you're ready.

Basic information:

Season: Five

Episode: 14

Episode title: "Life is a Promise."

Runtime: 86 minutes

Director: Taylor Sheridan

Description: As the Duttons and the Yellowstone cowboys lay John to rest, the fate of the ranch is revealed.

Network: Paramount Network

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

"Yellowstone" finale airs Sunday night.

It's hard to believe that "Yellowstone" is finally coming to an end after a journey that started all the way back on June 20, 2018.

It's been 2,370 days since the world was introduced to the neo-Western created by Taylor Sheridan. What an incredible journey it has been, and now, we get to find out how it all ends.

Who will rise? Who will fall? How will the greatest saga on TV come to an end? These are all questions fans can't wait to have answered Sunday night.

We know about the alleged ending that previously leaked online, but it's never been confirmed. Now, we're about to find out if it's true.

Honestly, I have no idea what to expect. I have no clue what's coming, but we at least have a baseline idea, thanks to the ending of the last episode.

It appears Kayce is scheming up a plan to sell the ranch to someone (Rainwater? Tate?) at a low rate in order to avoid a massive tax bill. Will his plan work? We're going to find out Sunday night.

However, there's a much bigger question fans should be thinking about:

What will happen to Jamie?

We know there's a spinoff being made with Beth and Rip. That means there is zero chance they die in the finale. None. I'd go as far to say the same applies to Tate, Monica and Kayce.

That means Jamie is the last variable in the equation, and as a betting man, I'd bet he's not alive when the credits roll the last time.

It's likely a matter of *how* - not *if* - Jamie is going to die. All options are on the table, and fans can't wait to see how it goes down.

The beer is cold, I have my popcorn ready to roll and it's going to be an amazing night of action. Let me know your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.