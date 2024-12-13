'Yellowstone' Finale Details Leak, Will Make Fans Go Crazy

The final episode of "Yellowstone" sounds like it's going to be pretty epic.

The last episode of the neo-Western drama from Taylor Sheridan airs this Sunday night on the Paramount Network.

The alleged ending has already leaked online, and you can read it here.

"Yellowstone" finale details released.

Well, viewers are in for a treat Sunday night because it's going to be an extra special episode of "Yellowstone."

The finale - titled "Life Is A Promise" - will be directed by the show's creator and will run for an awesome 86 minutes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Most episodes are around an hour. The finale episode will run an hour and 26 minutes. That means we're for extra fun. Sounds like the perfect excuse to make an extra-size bowl of popcorn with an extra beer or two.

What's the plot of the last "Yellowstone" episode that we've been building up to since 2018? Details are pretty limited.

THR reported it's simply, "The fate of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is revealed."

Obviously that's not much to go off of, but it also shouldn't surprise anyone that Sheridan and the Paramount Network are going out of their way to keep things secret.

The ending of "Yellowstone" has been a closely guarded secret ever since the show first premiered more than six years ago.

Do you have a theory on how "Yellowstone" will end? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I can't wait to hear it.