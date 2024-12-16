'Yellowstone' Fans Share Emotional Reactions To Shocking Ending

"Yellowstone" is officially done, and reactions are pouring in.

The legendary Western series from Taylor Sheridan wrapped up Sunday night with an ending that was a bit of a surprise.

Instead of a bloodbath that saw multiple characters go down, it was a lot of happiness and joy. Most characters got very happy endings, and the Elsa voiceover to close things out was the cherry on top.

You can read my full breakdown and reaction here.

"Yellowstone" fans react to show's ending.

It didn't take long at all for reactions to roll in on social media. Check out the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

While I'm sure opinions will be all over the place, the ending tied up all loose ends, and was surprising due to the fact there was only one death.

We've spent years predicting absolute carnage and chaos going into the final credits. Instead, Taylor Sheridan took a different path that saw many happy endings…..and one brutal death.

Was it the ending fans deserved? That's something people will have to debate for a long time. I have no doubt the debates are already raging on social media and on Reddit.

Do you have an opinion on the show's ending? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I'm curious to see what everyone thought of the finale. Now, we wait to see what might be coming for the spinoff with Rip and Beth. All we know for sure is the "Yellowstone" universe is far from over.