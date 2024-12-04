'Yellowstone' Star Breaks Silence On Shocking Death Scene

"Yellowstone" star Denim Richards understands why fans are so upset at the death that left viewers shocked.

The latest "Yellowstone" episode that aired this past Sunday night (read my full recap and review here) featured a death nobody saw coming:

Lovable ranch worker Colby.

The character played by Richards was killed while protecting Carter from an out of control horse. It was a brutal reminder of just how dangerous it is to work on a ranch or a farm.

*READ THE ALLEGED LEAKED "YELLOWSTONE" ENDING HERE.*

Denim Richards reacts to Colby's death.

The death was absolutely gutting for fans of the hit neo-Western series from Taylor Sheridan. Colby was one of the few truly solid characters on the show. He was so easy to root for and was deeply in love with Teeter. The man famous for playing the character definitely understands the roller coaster of emotions fans are going through.

Richards told The Hollywood Reporter the following when reacting to how fans view the death and the shocking twist:

"Part of the whole reason I ever wanted to get into acting — I’ve been wanting to do this since I was 5 years old — was the ability to change people emotionally. You’re either making them feel happy or sad or indifferent. So as much as, of course, I’m sad to be killed, it feels fulfilling to know that it was impactful. That people actually cared about it. Hopefully that means we did a job well done. If there was going to be one, I guess it should be like this…There’s definitely been a tremendous outpouring. I haven’t had the opportunity to read everything, but I’ve read a lot. And I definitely get it, that it’s hard. I think everyone has their own way they see the show going. People waited 18 months for Yellowstone to come back, and I think some people were hoping to have more of what they’ve been used to — and it’s not going in that direction for a lot of them! That’s part of it. I think at the end of all of it, to be emotionally moved by something that is happening on television is a testament to the great writing, great atmosphere and great characters. So once we get past the emotional state, I think the job is that the death moved people. As an artist, that’s all I could hope for, that if you do get killed off, people care that your character goes. But I definitely appreciate and I’m definitely overwhelmed by the amazing emotional response."

This part of Richards' comments definitely hits the hardest:

"I think the job is that the death moved people. As an artist, that’s all I could hope for, that if you do get killed off, people care that your character goes. But I definitely appreciate and I’m definitely overwhelmed by the amazing emotional response."

There's no doubt "that the death moved people." Social media was flooded with people reacting and pouring out support for the fan favorite character.

Just an absolutely ruthless development and twist from Taylor Sheridan. It's also a reminder that nobody is safe in the "Yellowstone" world.

With just two episodes left, all bets are off and nobody's safety can be guaranteed.

What did you think of Colby's death? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I look forward to hearing everyone's reactions.