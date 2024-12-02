'Yellowstone' Fans React To Shocking Death, Viewers Get Emotional

"Yellowstone" viewers are stunned by an unexpected death in the latest episode.

*WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN'T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.*

The 12th episode of season five - "Counting Coup" - aired Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and there's just two episodes left in the Western saga from Taylor Sheridan. You can read my full review and breakdown here.

While viewers were expecting war after Sarah Atwood's death, they were given something very unexpected from Sheridan:

Colby died while protecting Carter from a horse.

*READ THE ALLEGED LEAKED "YELLOWSTONE" ENDING HERE*

"Yellowstone" fans react to Colby's death.

It didn't take long at all for emotional reactions to roll in for Colby's death after the shocking development. Check out some below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Denim Richards took to Instagram after the show aired to post a goodbye message to the series announcing he's "grateful."

Colby's death is a blunt reminder that nobody is safe in the "Yellowstone" universe. Anyone's number can be punched at any given time.

You have to keep your head on a swivel. Colby's death is also made significantly worse by the fact he was one of the few truly good guys on the series, and just like that, he's gone.

Now, we sit and gear up for the final two episodes of the series. Let me know what you think of the brutal death at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.