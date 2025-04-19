Years Before His Death, Robin Williams Gave His 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Son A Chilling Warning

You know who we could use a little of in today's world? Robin Williams. God, he was the best. I still remember the day he died. Awful day. A piece of America died that day, too.

Mrs. Doubtfire. Jumanji. Dead Poets Society (not my favorite, but I included it because you all will scream at me if I don't). Good Will Hunting. Good Morning Vietnam, Patch Adams. Hook. Flubber (!!!).

I mean, what a resume. All of those movies still hold up, by the way. Legend.

Anyway, he sadly killed himself in the summer of 2014, and life hasn't been nearly as funny since. Not even close. Now, 11 years later, TV son Matthew Lawrence – Chris, from Mrs. Doubtfire – shared a warning he received from Williams when he was just 12-years-old on set.

"He really opened up with me, and I'll never forget it," he told Entertainment Weekly. "There were times he would just grab me and he'd be like, 'Don't put that stuff in your body. If I could go back and tell myself, this is why I'm telling you, don't put that stuff in your body.'"

Robin Williams is still the best

Williams struggled with addiction for much of his life. For most of his career, he was pretty open about his struggles with substance abuse. That's not unusual for someone in Hollywood, especially back in the 70s and 80s when he was coming up.

It ultimately led to his suicide, which was such a gut-punch. It was confirmed pretty quickly that Williams, 63, was battling depression at the time.

Which makes these comments to 12-year-old Matthew Lawrence even more powerful. Williams knew then – 32 years ago – that he was in trouble. Thirty-two years ago! And he cared more about helping out Lawrence than he did himself.

"He really explained his life to me and really brought me in and taught me not just about in front of the camera, but a lot about the behind the camera as well, and how he felt that substances really further pushed his brain to not function properly," Lawrence continued.

"Man, it's a real shame that he's not with us. There's not a day that goes by that I don't hear his voice."

Same.

Let's go ahead and get it out of the way today: