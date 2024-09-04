Yankees-Rangers Fans Trade Punches Outside Of Globe Life Field

Things got a little heated between Yankees and Rangers fans on Tuesday night outside of Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. That resulted in some punches being thrown.

Look, this isn't the kind of fight you see at NFL preseason games. This is the kind of fighting between fans that you see with less than a month left to play before postseason baseball arrives.

There are divisions still up for grabs and wins to be had. The New York Yankees are battling it out for the top of the AL East with the Baltimore Orioles and needed a win last night to avoid dropping out of first place.

When the closer comes in with a lead in the 9th, and you're an 80 win team roughly 140 games in, you expect to win that game. That's not what happened on Tuesday night.

Yankees closer Clay Holmes came in and blew his major league-leading 11th save by giving up a walk-off grand slam to Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford. Frustrations are going to be high after something like that.

It might sound like I'm offering up excuses here, but I'm not. Sure, I'm a Yankees fan, but the truth is I don't know what happened before the camera started rolling on this fight outside of Globe Life last night.

Yankees and Rangers fans trade punches outside of Globe Life after walk-off grand slam

I can assume there were some words exchanged. It also appears that some fighting among fans had already taken place beforehand, but we'll likely never know who started what here.

All we can do is watch what was caught on camera. And what was caught was a guy who appeared to be a Rangers fan walking up and swinging at what appeared to be a Yankees fan.

Unlike the rookie who ended the game, he swings and misses. This opens him up for a few unanswered shots as the two disappear into a crowd and are eventually separated.

It happens. I say save it for the postseason, but again, I don't know what took place before the camera started rolling. This could have all been a reasonable response or a huge misunderstanding.

Unfortunately, we'll probably never know.