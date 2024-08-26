Broncos Fan Gets Knocked Out, Doesn't Spill His Beer

Published|Updated

Do you guys remember when I railed on and on about never attending NFL preseason games, especially with children? 

Let's go to Mile High Stadium on Sunday where a Broncos fan working on a cold one stuck his chin out at some thug and then took a few clean shots to the chin as Thug 1 and Thug 2 teamed up on Broncos fan. 

The only good news to come out of this one-sided fight was that Broncos fan appears to keep that beer upright the entire time, even when he's down. That takes incredible skill. 

WATCH: 

Meanwhile, at the 49ers-Raiders game, it was more of the same over the weekend except this time we had blood spillage out of 49ers fan as a full-fledged prison fight broke out at Allegiant Stadium. 

Tags
Written by
Joe Kinsey is the Senior Director of Content of OutKick and the editor of the Morning Screencaps column that examines a variety of stories taking place in real America. Kinsey is also the founder of OutKick’s Thursday Night Mowing League, America’s largest virtual mowing league. Kinsey graduated from University of Toledo.