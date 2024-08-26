Broncos Fan Gets Knocked Out, Doesn't Spill His Beer

Do you guys remember when I railed on and on about never attending NFL preseason games, especially with children?

Let's go to Mile High Stadium on Sunday where a Broncos fan working on a cold one stuck his chin out at some thug and then took a few clean shots to the chin as Thug 1 and Thug 2 teamed up on Broncos fan.

The only good news to come out of this one-sided fight was that Broncos fan appears to keep that beer upright the entire time, even when he's down. That takes incredible skill.

WATCH:

Meanwhile, at the 49ers-Raiders game, it was more of the same over the weekend except this time we had blood spillage out of 49ers fan as a full-fledged prison fight broke out at Allegiant Stadium.