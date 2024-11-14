Upcoming Disaster Film About Y2K Looks Surprisingly Fun: TRAILER

"Y2K" looks like it might be a very fun film.

The plot of the movie is described as, "On the last night of 1999, two high school juniors crash a New Years Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in this dial-up disaster comedy."

Does that sound interesting? Well, don't expect a very serious film. The trailer makes it clear that "Y2K" isn't going to be a movie that takes itself seriously at all.

In fact, the preview paints a picture that it will do the exact opposite. Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For our younger readers who might not have been alive in late 1999 or were too young to remember, there were serious concerns about whether or not the entire system would collapse due to computers not recognizing 00 when reading 2000 in the system.

There were serious concerns about what might happen if the computers all failed. Would banks fail? Would the energy grid go down?

Looking back, the hysteria was completely unjustified and absolutely comical. Yet, at the time, some people were panicking. It was a first look at prepping before prepping became mainstream.

Now, "Y2K" will shine a light on the mayhem of December 31, 1999….with the twist of high school students fighting for their lives.

What's not to love? It seems to have similar vibes to "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse," which I wrote about at the end of October.

You can catch "Y2K" starting December 6th. It might be a very solid option for people looking for a lighthearted and fun movie. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.