There's A Great Horror/Comedy That's A Must-Watch On Halloween

Thursday is Halloween, and it's the perfect time to watch "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse" if you've never seen it before.

Film details:

Plot: Three scouts, on the eve of their last camp-out, discover the true meaning of friendship when they attempt to save their town from a zombie outbreak.

Cast: Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller, Sarah Dumont and David Koechner

Release date: October 30, 2015

Streaming options: Amazon Prime and MGM+

Runtime: 93 minutes

Rating: R

I was cruising through some streaming options Thursday night when I stumbled across the zombie comedy/horror movie from nearly a decade ago starring a young Tye Sheridan.

Without hesitation, I smashed the play button. With a homemade pizza in front of me (Italian sausage, pepperoni, beef and bacon) and an ice cold beer, I felt like I was transported back in time to the first time I saw the movie back in 2015.

I remember walking into a Washington D.C. theater with a large cherry coke - this was before I gave up soda in 2018 - and I sat there for an hour and a half wildly entertained. It was no different Thursday night.

"Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse" is a fun movie.

With it being Halloween today, people are looking for different spooky content to enjoy. I've already recommended the "Fear Street" trilogy, "Trick ‘r Treat" and I believe OutKick’s Bobby Burack has a lengthy list coming out soon.

"Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse" is a totally different vibe. Is it a zombie horror movie? Yes. Is it also a great comedy? Yes.

The plot revolves around three high school students who are Boy Scouts, and leave for the weekend to go on a camping trip. When they return to their town, everything is a bit too quiet and it almost feels abandoned.

That's when they notice security is gone at the local strip club. Naturally, they decide to take their chances to see if they can get in. Soon, they realize a zombie apocalypse is underway.

That's also where they link up with Denise Russo - a cocktail waitress at the strip club - who previously bought them a couple six packs of beer prior to the world falling apart.

Now, it's important to note that while "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse" has plenty of blood and gore, it doesn't take itself seriously at all.

That's what makes it such a fun movie. The boys and Denise are debating relationships while fighting to survive, there's a comical trampoline scene and one of the boys even cooks up a bomb towards the end of the movie.

More than anything, "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse" is a reminder of what movies used to be before the industry fell off a cliff. You can switch your brain off, get some popcorn, enjoy some laughs, embrace the absurdity of the moment and just roll with it. Also, it's pretty crazy to look back and see Tye Sheridan in a movie back in 2015, given his success over the years. He's definitely no longer a kid.

If you want a very fun movie to watch on Halloween that isn't your traditional slasher or horror movie, I can't recommend "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse" enough. Have you already seen it? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.