'Yellowstone' Spinoff Gets Major Update That Will Have Fans Pumped Up: DETAILS

"Y: Marshals" stars Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. The series follows the events after the end of "Yellowstone."

"Yellowstone" fans finally know when to expect a major spinoff to hit their TV screens.

The legendary neo-Western saga created by Taylor Sheridan ended in December 2024 after five seasons. Sheridan's creation changed TV, and the "Yellowstone" universe continues to grow.

There are multiple spinoffs underway, and one of the biggest is "Y: Marshals." The plot is described as follows:

"With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation."

"Y: Marshals" gets official release date.

Kayce was one of the most popular characters on "Yellowstone" due to Luke Grimes' performance. It's been known for some time that "Y: Marshals" would come out at some point in 2026.

Now, fans have the exact premiere date. The spinoff centered on Kayce will premiere on CBS March 1, 2026 at 8:00 EST.

You can check out the official announcement below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There you have it, folks. We officially have a premiere date for "Y: Marshals." I truly can't wait. It's still several months away, but it will 100% be worth the wait.

My biggest question for the series is whether Kelsey Asbille is returning as Monica. As I've previously written, it's murky at best if she's involved. There's nothing online to suggest the talented actress will be reprising her role.

Her last Instagram post (the one below) was nearly two years ago celebrating the end of "Yellowstone." I'm not sure how Kayce's story can continue without Monica in it.

Family dynamics are a huge part of the journey.

I guess we'll find out starting March 1, 2026. Have a fun theory for the show? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.