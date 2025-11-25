'Yellowstone' Spinoff Gets Violent Preview, Series Looks Like Pure Chaos: WATCH

The full teaser trailer for "Y: Marshals" has arrived.

Basic info:

Network: CBS

Plot: With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Cast: Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Brecken Merrill and Arielle Kebbel

Creator: Taylor Sheridan

Premiere date: March 1, 2026

Source material: The original "Yellowstone" series.

"Y: Marshals" teaser trailer released.

We've had a couple of very short promos shared on social media promoting the upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff with Luke Grimes, but not a full preview.

That changed Monday afternoon.

CBS dropped a full teaser trailer for "Y: Marshals," and it appears Kayce Dutton will be tapping into his violent side.

Fans expect nothing less from the youngest Dutton child. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I think it's fair to say "Y: Marshals" looks like it's going to be exactly what fans are expecting, and the hype is significant in the comments:

This looks fantastic! I'm excited to watch.

My favorite Dutton.

Rainwater an Mo are in this? They're the best! All right, I'm in.

Oh yes Kacy Dutton the beast I know this is going to be good ❤so excited ❤🔥🔥🔥

The show is going to be 🔥

Can't wait!!

This show is going be epic

Let's F'ing Gooooooo. Man this looks like it's gonna be better than the OG

This is gonna be all the gas of Yellowstone and no brakes. And I'm here for it.

Now, I also have to make this point again with the teaser trailer out. Where the hell is Kelsey Asbille? Is the actress famous for playing Kayce's wife Monica really not in the series?

How is that going to possibly be explained or make sense? The pair find their peace at the end of the original saga with a tiny piece of the ranch.

They're either hiding Monica's presence on the show or she's going to have to be killed off. A divorce will make absolutely no sense, and will infuriate fans. That will go against everything that "Yellowstone" set up in the series finale.

I guess we'll just have to wait to see how it all plays out.

What I can say for sure is that it appears Kayce Dutton, once again, will be ready to unleash hell on bad guys. He did it for five seasons on "Yellowstone," and became one of the most popular characters in the universe Taylor Sheridan created.

Grimes crushed it in the role. I expect him to only continue to elevate with the new spinoff.

You can catch "Y: Marshals" starting March 1, 2026 on CBS. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.