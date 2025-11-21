'Yellowstone' Spinoff Gets Electric Preview, Promises Fun Ride: WATCH

"Y: Marshals" has a new preview, and it looks like fans are in for a great time.

There are several "Yellowstone" spinoffs being made following Taylor Sheridan's original saga ending in December 2024.

One of the biggest, "Y: Marshals," with Luke Grimes returning as Kayce Dutton. The plot description is below:

"With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation."

"Y: Marshals" promo released.

"Y: Marshals" is set to premiere on CBS on March 1, 2026, and fans can't wait to see where Kayce's story goes as the "Yellowstone" universe expands.

Arielle Kebbel, an actress on the series, posted a new promo for the show this week, and while it's not long, it does show Kayce will be back to his gun-slinging ways.

"Dutton’s string of bad luck with bad people continues," Kebbel wrote on Instagram.

You can watch the promo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I can't wait to see what we get with "Y: Marshals." The two previous "Yellowstone" prequel series — "1883" and "1923" — were both exceptional.

It's hard to imagine the latest installment in the "Yellowstone" universe will be anything other than outstanding.

Plus, Luke Grimes is an incredibly talented actor, and Kayce was one of the best characters from the original series. His background as a Navy SEAL gives instant credibility to the character's arc and actions.

Now, he's taking those talents to become a U.S. Marshal.

You can catch "Y: Marshals" starting March 1, 2026 on CBS, and we'll definitely have plenty of coverage here at OutKick. Let me know your theories and predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.