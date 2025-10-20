Xandra Pohl Slips On The Leather & Climbs On A Motorcycle As She Nails Her Halloween Costume

It’s way too early to declare a winner for the best Halloween costume this year. We’d have pure unadulterated anarchy on our hands if we started doing so more than ten days before the holiday has even arrived.

That said, we can start to put a list together of contenders for the best Halloween costumes. I don’t want to get stuck with that sort of responsibility, but for whoever is keeping track of it, I will make some suggestions.

Xandra Pohl, one of the early entrants this year, needs to be added to this year’s list. Many have tried to pull off various versions of Pamela Anderson for Halloween, but few nailed it like she did.

The girls were out, and they were up to the huge challenge. She went all out for Pamela’s Barb Wire character. She slipped into the black leather and went the extra mile by climbing on a motorcycle.

I’m not normally an elaborate Halloween costume kind of guy, but I have zero problem handing out credit where credit is due and Xandra deserves credit for this. This is beyond slapping on a fake tattoo, which many mistakenly believe is what it takes.

Xandra Pohl Absolutely Nailed Her Pamela Anderson Halloween Costume

There are many, many Pamela Anderson attempts made every year for Halloween. You’re not going to find a bunch of them as well executed as Xandra’s. That’s not to say there won’t be some.

I’m talking overall, from the outfit to the motorcycle. If you’re pulling out props, assuming they fit and this one absolutely fits, you’re going to get a few extra points on my scorecard.

Xandra put anyone hoping that being a hot blonde was going to be enough to pull off Pamela Anderson’s Barb Wire look on notice. Step your game up, ladies. She didn’t bother with the fake barbed wire tattoo, because she knew it wasn't necessary.