Xandra Pohl Turns Up In Ibiza & Lights Up Instagram With A Bikini Barrage, John Daly's Bar Opens & Fights!

Did I expect to go Up North & for there to be a mass stabbing incident 40 miles down the road?

We were driving around Charlevoix, MI last night looking for the famous mushroom houses when my buddy Diesel called from South Dakota where he's on a vacation with Mrs. D. I didn't take the call because I figured he just wanted to tell me about how he took a casino for a bunch of money.

It turns out he was making sure we weren't at the Traverse City Walmart where some madman stabbed 11 people.

Nope, we weren't at the Walmart, but we were in the neighborhood on Friday.

Anyway, we weren't stabbed and now we're heading home.

By the way, Charlevoix was as nice as it's advertised

You just never know if people are building up a town too much. Could Charlevoix be that interesting, nice, appealing, etc.? Now I get it. Not only does it have a Pizza Hut Classic, the town also has one of the nicest waterfronts in the United States.

This was last night as the town was preparing for its Venetian Festival.

And then there are the mushroom houses that were even better in person. Yes, Mrs. Screencaps gasped when we rolled up on this masterpiece.

*Correction:

I called it the Augusta River in Saturday Screencaps. Anonymous Masters Employee kindly reminded me it's the Savannah River that I stayed on with Canoe Kirk in the rundown houseboat back in 2024.

— Voiceover Mike writes:

Glad you're taking time off and enjoying time with the family, nothing is more important. Plus, before you know it, your kids will be grown and moving on. Hulk will be missed, as will Ozzy and Malcolm Jamal Warner. Let's not forget we lost a Yacht Rock staple in Chuck Mangione. Enjoy the rest of your time away (kinda).

Kinsey:

We're leaving northern Michigan after I finish this post. Back to reality and dew points that are supposed to hit 80 degrees. The dew point this morning in Miami is 74.

How about MY Reds guaranteeing they'll be .500 or better on Aug. 1!

They still have the 2nd hardest remaining schedule in baseball and the Dodgers are coming to town, but MY Reds have played themselves into August as a contender and I can't believe I'm typing that.

All I've asked for since buying the FanDuel season package was for this team to be around until MY Bengals start getting serious about the NFL season.

When the Lions and Chargers kickoff the 2025 preseason schedule this Thursday, MY Reds will be above .500. That is a miracle and needs to be added to Tito Francona's Wiki page. Let's face it, this Reds team has some DEEP flaws, yet here they are keeping me interested in the season.

An update on Do Hard Things & a couple of dogs who know exactly who the boss is in the house

— Britt T. from northern VA writes:

Everyone who is not from the South gives all of us SEC folks (homers) grief about the "It just means more" stuff, Paul Finebaum, etc. Over the past two years, it’s been fair to say the SEC has not been what it was in previous years (Bama guy here, but a realistic one). However, I present Exhibit A to support "It just means more" from a UT (UT is in Knoxville, not Austin) fan who happens to be in my hometown of Lebanon, TN, and my nephew (his Dad was the athlete in the family, played QB at TN Tech with Michael Penix Sr.).

He (Parker T) got his ass up at 6:00 a.m. this morning to paint his senior year parking spot (do hard things), and I think it’s pretty clear where he will be spending his further four years. The word is that his sissy (who is at UT) helped paint the T, but pretty good work for a small town SEC guy?

The further word is that he was considering Bama, but said consideration was dead on mention. Roll Tide.

Karen T has not flexed on travel lately, but I’m sure there will be travel pics I can share in the coming months. Here she is with her darling girls.

Mmmmmm, that brain thing looks delicious

If you're into eating brains, I guess.

— Mike N. gives us a look at what's on the menu in Wuhu, China:

Kinsey:

Which one of you eats these brain-things when you go to China? Tell me about it. Do you fork and knife that brain? What's it taste like?

2025 Packers shareholder meeting

— Tim G. in the 419 has been on the road:

Took another DNM on Thursday, but spent the past two days at Lambeau Field for the Packers Shareholders Meeting. What a wonderful way to spend a Friday afternoon! My father has been a Packers fan since before Vince Lombardi. Back to the mid-50s. An annual trip for us the past few years while he still can :)

Kinsey:

As a Packers shareholder, I need to make this trip one of these days. No, I'm not a Packers fan, but when the team offered shares for sale back in like 2010, I had no choice but to buy a piece of an NFL franchise.

And before you go all Darren Rovell on me, yes, I know the shares are worthless, but that one worthless share does have a few perks like getting into the hollowed grounds each summer.

Plus, not many people can call themselves a part-owner of an NFL franchise. Go ahead and put that on my Wiki page.

That is it for this Sunday morning. I need to pack the grocery-getter and hit the road back to Ohio. Mrs. Screencaps misses her plants. The boys miss their friends. And I miss the patio life, even though the northern Michigan life is pretty good.

Safe travels to those of you heading home to reality.

Let's go get after it.

