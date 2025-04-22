Xandra Pohl's Date Strikes Out With Her After She Went Through The Entire Hook-Up Prep

Xandra Pohl hasn't been having much luck in the romance department. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has come close a couple of times, but has ultimately become disappointed in the men she's dating.

Her latest disappointment came on the date when she was going to hook up with the guy she was seeing. According to her, she jinxed the date by actually being excited about it.

"I was going on a date with this guy that I've been on a couple of dates with before, and I was so excited about it..," Pohl said. "That is where I f*cked this whole entire thing up. Being excited about something"

She continued, "So I went on a date with this guy a couple times before. We never hooked up or anything, and I was like ‘tonight is going to be the night.’"

Pohl meant business too. She was so pumped about the date that she went through the entire hook-up prep. We're talking exfoliating, shaving, moisturizing, and self-tanning - the "whole entire prep" as she put it.

Xandra Pohl's date couldn’t get out of his own way

Xandra was prepared. She had made it. The relationship she felt was ready for the next step, then this guy steps up to the plate and whiffs.

Her date just couldn’t get out of his own way. He couldn’t help himself. All he had to do, according to Pohl, was "be f*cking normal."

Pohl didn’t need anything special from him. The only requirement for taking things to the next step was to not be a freak during the date. That didn’t happen, and she left the date disappointed.

"I feel like as soon as I get to like a certain place with a guy they just like f*cking disappoint me. And so like I literally haven’t hooked up with anyone, because like everybody sucks!," she said.

"And I'm pretty upset about it and I want to know if you guys feel the same way because what the f*ck."

Tough break for her date. But let's not let his striking out go to waste. This, for anyone who finds themselves a few dates deep with Xandra Pohl, is tape that can be learned from.

You're going to see heat down the middle. Don't overthink it and get caught looking at the off-speed stuff. Be normal and make contact.