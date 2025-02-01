Xandra Pohl Comes Out Of A Jungle For The 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, Clay Has The Flu & A 275-Gallon Firebox

Let's start with some housekeeping: Yes, there's no a public Facebook page, no, I didn't get rid of the private Facebook group

Public Facebook Page: I post what I want. Consider it Screencaps leftovers or a test ground. It's where we look for growth as Screencaps takes the next step on the national stage.

Private Screencaps Facebook Group: It's where you can post whatever you want and I share more inside-baseball updates on the column and nuggets that the long-time fans will understand.

Again, follow both, follow one or follow neither. You make the call.

That said, I was happy to see the response to both Facebook pages on Friday. We have ourselves a nice little start on the public page. No, I WILL NOT be throwing a bunch of OutKick links at you on the PUBLIC page, in case that was a concern.

— Thomas writes:

Love Outkick & all that has come about with the site. Been here since the beginning with Clay & watched how it’s grown! All though I groaned a bit when Clay sold(love capitalism, I get it) it never lets me down.

However I do have bit of a beef & that revolves around Screencaps on Facebook and the added content on that platform & it won’t be on the website platform(read it this mornings in Screencaps). Believe it or not in this day & age, me being 68, I am on no social media sites, zip, zero, zilch! Although in my younger years & forward, I struggled with whether I do or don’t join any of the various sm platforms & I know they have their places but I’m glad I didn’t! My choice, I get it!

Please add the extra content onto the website platform if possible.

Kinsey:

As I told Thomas, have no fear. If a piece of content does well on Screencaps, he damn well better believe I'm using it here and the same goes for content that does well here. It will be turned into Facebook content.

I won't let you down, Thomas.

A longtime Screencaps reader can't believe how on fire this column has been lately

— Britt T. writes:

Joe, your page has been off the charts lately. Are you on steroids? Whatever it takes, man. I think I can speak for the entire community: We’re with you all the way. If you can get Silvia on Dan’s show, I’ll watch, for certain.

I have so enjoyed the write-ins from readers about the various topics.

That brings me to my question : What have you bought your kids, or what did your parents buy for you, that set your world on fire in a "HOLY SHIT, THIS IS AWESOME" type of deal?

I grew up with cheapo dress shoes. My brother and I joked that we thought the penny loafers we wore to church on Sundays were made of plastic (my Dad later laughed about that and acknowledged we may have been right).

He was tight, but we never needed or wanted for anything; shit, we had a pool and a painted basketball court in our driveway (was awesome).

When we were old enough for it to matter, we always had good shoes for sports (looking at you, Nike Legend, when I was 11, the first pair of truly AWESOME athletic shoes I had ever worn; I don’t buy Nike any longer, but I’m sure everyone understands 1982). That was my first, "Wow, this is so awesome" moment. I’ve arrived. Still wearing those plastic loafers to church, haha.

My second one was when I got to the University of Alabama in 1990. I got into some good schools, but settled on Alabama because I liked the campus (Mom went to Bama, Dad to Auburn, yes, entertaining). I could not believe how stuck-up bleeping Alabama was. What? I always bought my clothes at Goodies and the Hickory Hollow Mall in Nashville and all worked fine in high school. At Bama? EVERYONE wore Ralph Lauren Polo shirts, and I had none. Those shirts were $45-$50 back then, which was A LOT. I worked my ass off during the summers, but could not just roll out and buy a bunch of shirts at that number. My Mom sent me a bunch of shirts after asking me what everyone wore (I can assure you and your readers that that purchase was entirely off the record). So, this kinda fits (the fit-in deal), even though I didn’t buy them (I probably would’ve figured a way to make it happen myself…..wouldn’t have been happy about it, but looking at 19 year old Britt, probably would’ve). Should’ve transferred to Tennessee (which was not at all stuck-up), but worked out okay (once you get control of the money in your fraternity, life changes quickly in the stuck-up department).

One last item on shoes…..I told my youngest – yes, Joe, the travel ball player, when he was a little fart that I would get him some big-time hoops shoes when he made a travel hoops team. I always bought him low-cut Air Force 1s from Ebay (way before Nike re-introduced), and they were fine. He’d have been on a travel team a year earlier but baseball got in the way (our travel hoops was similar to the travel baseball I’ve described, all local stuff, not the bullshit you read about). My man was so pumped the day the KDs arrived the next year. My favorite purchase. Period.

Lastly, another question for the community : This is kinda what I’ve been getting at the whole way – Some of the stuff I’ve laid out differentiates me from my parents. I’m like them in many, many ways, but in some ways entirely different (dress shoes!). I never got snacks at the concession stand at the ballpark, as an example (I was not hurting for something to eat at home). My son: "Dad, can I get 5 dollars to get something to eat?" "Sure." In what ways are you different in raising your kids than your parents were in raising you?

Take care, everyone!

P.S. AAU basketball parents are the worst, is not close. Wrestling parents could not be nicer.

P.P.S. Headed to the concession stand to get a hot dog and looking on my phone to buy some shoes.

Kinsey:

I remember two specific times when I received gifts that left an impression.

My dad brought home 1990 World Series tickets. Game 1. A's-Reds. I think face value was like $50. It felt like he spent $5,000. I remember wondering if we'd lose our house after what he paid for those tickets. Now here we are living during these times when the face value of Super Bowl tickets are $1,000 and World Series tickets would be astronomical if the Reds make it back in my lifetime. Lions playoffs tickets were like $800. I'm looking for a market correction to get Screencaps Jr. to some of these big events. My parents bought me a catcher's mitt sometime around 13 or 14. I still have it. It was the first brand-new glove I'd ever received. Mizuno. Same thing. It felt like that glove was going to send us to food stamps, but everything worked out in the end and my parents now have their own lives and own places in Florida and pay their bills.

Remember the Janet Jackson Super Bowl moment

— Will from Mississippi writes:

Thanks for the best column on the Internet.You have created a great community!

I watched your Super Bowl Greatest moment draft with Ricky Cobb today. I agree with the selection of the Janet Jackson "wardrobe malfunction" selection. It made me think about watching that Super Bowl and how I missed the "reveal" in real time.

I was in San Antonio for a convention/trade show for the traffic safety industry (highway signs, striping, guardrails, barrels, etc.). A new manufacturer of portable changeable message signs threw a Super Bowl party for all the attendees, free food and open bar for maybe 1500 people. A good time was had by all. For halftime they hired the UT San Antonio Marching Band to perform so everyone went to watch that show and we missed the Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake show, I watched the 2nd half and then stumbled back to my hotel room.

When I got up on Monday, I cranked up my laptop to check emails and the news sites. There wasn't any Outkick or Screencaps in 2004 to go to. Imagine my surprise when the top news stories were about the wardrobe malfunction. So I had to rely on some Google searches to find the video of Janet "accidentally" exposing her tit. Good times!

Screencaps reader says he doesn't mind Amish root beer

— Jeff in NE Ohio tells me:

I don't mind Amish root beer I get from our local general store. Reminds me more of sarsaparilla than commercial root beer. I prefer a coke, but it's fine.

Also on the chicken/fox comment, get a donkey. We've had issues with foxes in the past, but then we got a donkey and those problems disappeared. Waiting for one to f' around and find out and figure we'll find the corpse the next day. Hawks are still an issue but our bad ass rooster helps with those unless the ladies stray to far afield.

Kinsey:

I'm talking about the stuff they sell out front of their houses in Lancaster County, PA. Mrs. Screencaps and I stopped at a house last April and picked up a jug from some Amish lady.

We opened it that night and it blew both of us away. Sewer.

Maybe we got a bad batch.

Have any of you pulled up to a Lancaster County Amish farm and purchased their glass jugs of root beer and not had it smell like a shrimp boat shithouse?

I'm not talking twist off individual bottles of root beer like Barqs. I'm talking the liter glass jugs.

I can't believe I'm agreeing with Travel Ball Hardo in Houston about Amazon invading our privacy & how we shouldn't live in fear

— Hardo Chris B. writes:

TigerfaninSanFran said that "Amazon now knows who comes to your house (Ring), what you talk about in your home (Alexa), the map of your house (iRobot), and what you watch (Prime)."

I have heard all of these 'scary' things many times. Although I have not heard his very sensational phrase that they have "a monopoly of my mind". I ain't skeered!

And what I have not heard is, why should I care?

We are not discussing world trade secrets at my house. Bezos may be interested for Alexa to hear me telling my son that I need a new Astros hat, or telling my wife that we are almost out of vodka. But I really don't care.

And I am not nervous that the Roomba knows how to go around the coffee table to get from the kitchen to the bedroom, I just wish it would quit eating iPhone cords as it cleans up the tumbleweeds of dog hair.

And I want Uncle Jeff to know what I watch on Prime! Maybe he'll get more shows & sports that I like in the one membership that we will never cancel. I don't care that he has billion dollar yachts, houses the size of convention centers and a trophy wife who shows off her rack.

Good for him.

I freakin love that he invented an app that allows me to sit in my chair in my underwear watching the game, click on something I want and his delivery guy can wave to him on my doorbell when he drops off my stuff tomorrow.

Kinsey:

Would someone please tell me what Bezos is going to do with a map of my house from Roomba?



Spoiler: We don't have a Roomba, so Jeff doesn't have a Roomba map of our house.

I want to hear from you guys on what Big Tech is going to do with all the data from random houses. I'm willing to hear you out.

I'm more concerned about cars and the tech involved with them. Oh, and house door locks that run on Wi-Fi. I'm out on that, dawg.

A Saturday morning visit to the Uzes, France Saturday market

— The Ts are out and about on this first Saturday in February:

Unbelievable sausage guy!

Patisserie is fancy French desserts sold individually or whole.





