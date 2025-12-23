Western U.S. State Deals With Mysterious UFO Problem With No Explanation

UFOs continue to be one of the most fascinating topics in the world.

Something strange is going on in the skies of Wyoming.

When it comes to topics that fascinate and captivate the internet, there are few higher on the list than UFOs.

There's one big reason why that's a fact.

We have countless photos and videos, and very little concrete information to work with. If the government does know what is going on, it certainly isn't being generous with the information.

We now have a new situation developing in the Cowboy State.

Wyoming Dealing With Unexplainable UFO Problem

The Cowboy State Daily recently reported that officials are dealing with unknown objects flying over Sweetwater County’s Red Desert and Jim Bridger Power Plant.

The outlet reported that Sheriff John Grossnickle has seen the "drone-like flying objects with his own eyes," and sightings have been going on for a little over a year.

A representative for the county's sheriff's office told the Cowboy State Daily that the objects are at an altitude too high to be engaged from the ground. That mirrors similar incidents where fighter jets had to be scrambled against unknown objects.

Police believe the objects "move like drones, but are fundamentally still a mystery," according to the same report.

To make the situation even stranger, it doesn't appear the authorities have a single clue as to what is in the sky or why the objects are repeatedly flying in the areas they're consistently being spotted.

Yet again, we have another data point about UFOs/UAPs, and zero actual evidence or proof as to what is going on.

The most fascinating part of this situation is that the drones are flying so high that they're outside of engagement distance.

I'm not a drone expert, but how many civilian drones are capable of hitting altitudes that can exceed gunfire range?

It would appear that whatever is in the skies of Wyoming is very technologically advanced. Now, does that mean it's little green aliens? No. It could be the government testing new technology, and remaining silent about it.

