Scumbag Heckles WWII Hero During Memorial Day Parade, Video Is Enraging

A man thought it was a good idea to heckle a WWII hero during a Memorial Day parade.

Memorial Day is the one day a year when Americans are supposed to take time to reflect on and remember all the heroes who died for this country.

It's a very somber event for families who have lost members, and it's not to be treated lightly. You know what else you shouldn't ever do?

Mock our nation's heroes, and that's exactly what one clown did in California.

Man mocks WWII hero.

Ivan Cregger, a WWII hero who is 103, was the grand marshal of the Memorial Day Parade in La Cañada Flintridge, California, according to Whiskey Riff, and he didn't get the respect he earned in combat.

Video from the event shows a man giving Cregger and his vehicle a double thumbs down. You can watch the infuriating footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

A second video showed the same man seemingly saying young kids marching in uniform were similar to the Hitler Youth from Adolf Hitler's regime in Nazi Germany.

Absolute scumbag behavior of the highest order. There's really no other way to sum it up. Sometimes, your thoughts should just be kept to yourself.

I can't imagine what kind of person mocks/heckles a WWII veteran who is 103-years-old. What could ever drive anyone to behave in such disgusting fashion?

Pick up a history book, and skip to the WWII section if you want to learn about the hell on Earth those men went through to liberate Europe and Asia.

Specifically, Cregger was part of a bomber squadron that lost 47 of 50 bombers during the Ploesti Air Raids during Operation Tidal Wave, according to Whiskey Riff.

The man wasn't sorting mail or making coffee. He was knee-deep in the carnage and violence of WWII.

Completely unacceptable behavior. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.