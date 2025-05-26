SEAL Team 6 Operator Shares Powerful Memorial Day Tribute For Fallen Teammates

Former SEAL Team 6 operator Chris Fettes shared an incredibly powerful message for Memorial Day.

Fettes spent a significant chunk of his Navy career at SEAL Team 6 (also known as DEVGRU), and served alongside some of the best warriors in the world.

DEVGRU is the Navy's Tier One unit and the Army's Delta Force counterpart. They're tasked with the most difficult direct action and hostage rescue missions.

It's a dangerous job, and not everyone gets to come home alive.

SEAL Team 6 operator shares incredible Memorial Day post.

Fettes took to Instagram Sunday ahead of Memorial Day to share a message about his fallen teammates, and it's worth taking some time to read it.

The former Tier One operator wrote the following:

"As the years turn I am grateful for the day dedicated to remembering our fallen. Our small communities of special forces operators, families, and veterans get a lot of public attention because the lifestyle is profoundly interesting to people. What’s not so visible are the moments of fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters doing their best to live a fulfilling life after such profound loss. The faces of overwhelming grief were some of the most difficult moments to witness. Regardless of the agendas, politics, and corruption in the business of wars, the special thing we have in the soldiers of this Country, is knowing the reasons we fight. For each other, for every citizen regardless of their beliefs, or entitlement to protection- therefore Country, and God. To block out the noise and do the job. Duty is a purpose. Freedom is paid for by our fallen and we should collectivity stop taking it for granted. Many understand, but many more just don’t. In our small communities Memorial Day is every day."

Fettes then shared several photos of his teammates who answered the call and made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.

You can see the post and photos of his teammates below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That post really does put in perspective what Memorial Day is all about. Most people who never have any idea what combat is like, and the reason why is simple.

There are men out there whose names you will never know answering the call. They live in the shadows, and when the call comes, they answer it without hesitation.

Unfortunately, some come home in flag-draped coffins, but as long as we keep their names alive, then they'll always be with us.

Take some time on Memorial Day to remember the fallen. It's the least we can do to repay them for their sacrifice. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.