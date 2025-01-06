SEAL Team 6 Sniper Kills Terrorist With Half Mile Shot

Former SEAL Team 6 sniper Chris Fettes pulled off an incredible sniper shot while on deployment.

As American Joyride viewers know, Chris and I have known each other for a couple of years. In fact, he's responsible for two of our most-watched episodes ever.

Now, Chris owns the popular ice cream spot Be Free Craft Ice Cream in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Before he was dishing out tasty ice cream and treats, Chris was putting in work as a member of DEVGRU's (SEAL Team 6's official name) Silver Squadron.

Chris Fettes talks about a 900-yard sniper shot.

Chris has started a new journey since leaving the military, and that journey involves becoming more comfortable with sharing his story - highs and lows - with people who are interested. Trust me, they should be interested. Chris' story (he's way too humble to ever admit this) is nothing short of incredible.

He appeared on "The Shawn Ryan Show" to discuss his ST6 career, the hostage rescue mission that changed his life…..and when he dropped the hammer on a guy from 900 yards away.

I'd encourage you all to watch every single second of the interview. It's worth your time, and it's a raw look at what it means to go to war as a member of the tip of the spear. For the purpose of today, I really want to focus on the 900-yard shot Chris made on a mission in Somalia…..up an incline. For those of you who don't know weapons and shooting, that's an outrageous shot to make, and it's a prime example of why American Tier One forces are unmatched.

You can watch the story unfold starting around 3:25:00, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'd like it noted it took me about two years before I ever heard about this shot, and I heard about it from someone else while they were interviewing Chris. To put it in perspective, that's more than half a mile away. Go outside and just mark off half a mile and then wonder if you could hit that shot.

Now, imagine it on an incline against an armed enemy opening fire on you.

I can't encourage you all enough to watch Chris' entire interview, especially the part about the night his life changed on a hostage rescue mission. It's the least you can do for Chris and any other SOF veteran who has been to hell and back. I'm glad to know Chris, and I'm damn glad guys like him exist and are on our side. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.