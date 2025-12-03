WWE Superstar Chelsea Green Isn’t Getting Slammed & Smothered In Whipped Cream For You To Call Wrestling Fake

Chelsea Green just buried the “fake wrestling" crowd, and she didn’t even need a promo to do it.

You've got another thing coming if you thought WWE Superstar Chelsea Green was putting her body on the line just for you to claim that wrestling is fake. That's not at all what she's doing, and she's tired of hearing it.

She didn't scratch and claw her way to becoming a double champion, she holds the WWE Women's United States Championship belt and the World Mixed Tag Team Championship belt with her partner Ethan Page, to listen to nonsense.

Green doesn’t have time for it. Just like she didn’t have time for the backlash for refusing to take a huge steamy dump on Hulk Hogan immediately after he died earlier this year.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

She's putting her blood, sweat, and tears into being the best wrestler she can. She'll do whatever it takes. Last month, whatever it takes was getting hit with a pie and covered in whipped cream.

Chelsea Green stepped up and did what was necessary. You watch this clip of the aftermath of the pie to the face while she's covered in whipped cream, then dare to look her or anyone else in the eyes and say that wrestling's fake.

Chelsea Green Has Officially Had It With the "Wrestling Is Fake" Trolls

Enough is enough. Green doesn’t want to hear it anymore. She went right at the losers claiming that wrestling is fake on the Bobby Cast podcast.

"I just think that they don’t understand. The whole f word, the word ‘fake’ has been thrown around since the early 2000s, and people still don’t realize how real it is," she said.

"I did stunts for movies, this is… I don't have padding. I’m not rigged up. I am doing these stunts on my own. I am landing on my spine, on my back, on my tailbone..."

Green added, "These are all real. Real live stunts in front of 20,000 people, every week, multiple times a week. And I wish that instead of saying, ‘Is it fake?’ they would ask me ‘how bad it hurts.’"

Let's hope that puts the "wrestling is fake" talk to bed. Every single time Chelsea Green steps into the ring, whether she's taking whipped cream pies to the face or not, she's putting her body on the line.

The outcomes are predetermined. The bumps and the bruises and all the injuries are very real. The whipped cream and memes are too.