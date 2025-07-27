WWE Superstar Chelsea Green Steps Away From Social Media Over Hulk Hogan Backlash

As soon as news broke that pro wrestler and pop-culture icon Hulk Hogan had died, I promise you that every TV producer working at the time was trying to get a wrestler on their show to comment, so I'm guessing that's how WWE superstar Chelsea Green wound up on CBS News 24/7.

Now, she's stepping away from social media because of the wild backlash from people who couldn't believe she wouldn't rip on a guy who had just died.

Wrestlers were in a tough spot given how polarizing Hogan is. I get why, but let's not pretend that the animosity isn't worse because he was a vocal supporter of President Trump.

Anyway, Green — the inaugural Women's United States Champion and someone known to champion LGBTQ causes on social media — did the smart thing and tried to be balanced with how she approached the topic.

According to Daily Mail, she addressed Hogan's "polarizing political views," but still called him an "absolute icon," which he undeniably was, especially in the world of professional wrestling.

That seems like that would be the best way to handle the situation, but because Green didn't lay into Hogan, a bunch of random people on social media who would probably insist that they're on the "side of kindness" started inundating her X account.

After the appearance, Green put out a statement on social media.

Chelsea… no one who matters thought you condoned racism.

But the nonsense kept coming to the point that Green — who is known for her comedic in-ring persona — shared that she was taking a break from social media.

"I’ve tried to keep my page positive and comedic, but today, a lot changed… and it hit harder than I expected. The name-calling, the death threats, the faceless accounts," she wrote. "Social media was supposed to be a fun place and it hasn’t been for a while. It’s been overwhelming and I need to step away for a little bit."

That's a bummer, but that's the way of the people who claim to be fighting for good?

How is harassing a wrestler who did a good job of tackling a controversial topic good?

Because she didn't just go all in on the side you like?

Go touch grass.