Blake Monroe Comes Flying Off The Top Rope With A Championship-Worthy Bikini Shoot With A Custom NXT Belt

Blake Monroe, aka Mariah May, first showed up on my radar a few years ago in Japan when she went viral knocking her opponent out by twerking in the middle of the ring. That kind of out-of-the-box thinking has served her well.

It not only got my attention and much of the internet's, it led to the deployment of the innovative motorboat of an opponent during her stint in the AEW, which saw her crowned AEW's Women's World Champion.

But even the elite motorboat, while in the AEW, is almost two years old now. She's since joined the WWE and climbed the ranks of the NXT roster all the way to NXT Women’s North American Champion.

Monroe has since lost the title, albeit under odd circumstances, and has been trying to get her hands on it ever since. She had failed attempts at regaining the belt and last week received a custom version of the belt.

The gift, from The Vanity Project, hasn’t gone to waste either.

Earlier this week she proved she still had plenty of innovative ideas left in the tank. She climbed the ropes to the top and delivered a championship-worthy performance with a bikini photo shoot with the custom NXT belt.

The message from Blake Monroe's bikini photo shoot was delivered loud and clear to the folks running NXT. It was time for her to step in the ring and challenge Tatum Paxley for NXT Women’s North American Championship.

On Tuesday night, just a few hours after she deployed the content with the custom belt, she got another shot at taking home the title.

Paxley agreed to a "Casket Match" for the title. It will take place during next Tuesday, April 21's episode of NXT Revenge.

Will she reach into her bag of tricks and deploy her knockout twerk or nearly fatal motorboat? Will she debut a new move during the title match?

We'll have to wait and see. However, I would expect there to be a new legacy-building bikini photo shoot if she gets her hands back on the NXT Women’s North American Championship belt.