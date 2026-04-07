WrestleMania Is Better With Pat McAfee's New Storyline

Last Friday, WWE added Pat McAfee to the Night 1 WrestleMania main event storyline between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

McAfee revealed himself as Orton's villainous confidant, claiming he turned on Rhodes to save WWE from its golden boy. During the surprise appearance, a sunglasses-wearing McAfee kicked Rhodes in the groin and blamed him for low television ratings and sluggish ticket sales for WrestleMania:

Afterward, several wrestling writers reported that it was Ari Emmanuel's decision to insert McAfee into the feud at the last minute. Emmanuel is the CEO of WWE parent company TKO and recently signed McAfee as a client, whom he reportedly views as the "next Sylvester Stallone."

For background, McAfee is participating in what is known as a "work shoot," in which performers incorporate real-life elements into on-screen storylines. This approach has become particularly popular in 2026, as fans are left to decipher what is real and what is not.

It is possible Emmanuel directed WWE to insert McAfee because he is a client and could lend mainstream credibility to the event.

McAfee is also one of ESPN's biggest stars. With ESPN set to air WrestleMania for the first time this month, Emmanuel may view McAfee as a natural bridge between the network and WWE.

It is also possible WWE looked to spice up the WrestleMania card by portraying McAfee, Emmanuel, and TKO as heels trying to sabotage the company's top babyface, Cody Rhodes. Consider that WWE can leak info to reporters – Emmanuel's involvement – to help build the storyline.

"Having ‘reporters’ amplify the claims is part of the work," sports media reporter Ryan Glasspiegel explained on X. "He is doing a heel act. The whole point of heels is to make the fans mad. People are getting worked by a product they know at its core is a work."

"The beauty of pro wrestling is trying to figure out what's real and what's a work," Glasspiegel added.

McAfee leaned into the storyline on his ESPN program Monday:

"The number one story coming out of the weekend, you guessed it, Randy Orton is saving the business," McAfee said, opening his show while suggesting the moment was bigger than the NCAA national championship game:

The segment was among the most viewed on McAfee's social media pages Monday.

CM Punk, who is headlining Night 2 of WrestleMania with Roman Reigns, also referenced Emmanuel and TKO on Raw, while hyping his own feud:

Whether Emmanuel actually flexed his influence or it is simply part of the storyline, WrestleMania 42 is bigger with McAfee involved. WrestleMania would not have led to an ESPN talk show as a topic in April without McAfee's involvement.

WrestleMania typically draws a larger, more casual audience than other WWE events during the year. For the first edition under the ESPN banner, the show is stronger with McAfee's involvement.

Especially, heel McAfee. The good guy persona was fun, but McAfee has always been a natural fit for a villainous role in WWE.