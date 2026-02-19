Pat McAfee Teams With Superagent To Get Into Acting, Beginning With 'Tulsa King'

At just 38, McAfee is one of the biggest stars in sports media.

Pat McAfee has already proven he can punt in the NFL, wrestle in the WWE, and broadcast on ESPN. He now plans to show that he can act as well.

According to Bloomberg, McAfee recently partnered with superagent Ari Emanuel, whose goal is to "turn Pat McAfee into the next Sylvester Stallone."

Emanuel, CEO of the entertainment and media agency Endeavor, appeared on McAfee's show last week and announced that McAfee has a four-episode arc on the upcoming season of Taylor Sheridan's "Tulsa King" on Paramount+.

McAfee has also booked a part in Peter Berg’s upcoming film "The Mosquito Bowl," a sports drama based on the book by Buzz Bissinger, the author of "Friday Night Lights."

Emanuel is widely considered one of the most powerful figures in both Hollywood and sports. While no longer a day-to-day talent agent, he still represents high-profile clients such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Larry David. Emanuel is also the CEO of TKO Group Holdings, which owns the UFC and WWE.

The WWE connection is notable. The Rock is a WWE Hall of Famer and a TKO board member. McAfee served as a color commentator on Monday Night Raw last year and has competed in in-ring matches. WWE has produced several crossover stars, from The Rock to John Cena to Dave Bautista.

Emanuel is betting McAfee could be next.

There is no reason to doubt him. McAfee is a charismatic, distinctive personality. He also appeals to the demographic that Emanuel understands show-biz needs to do a better job reaching. McAfee is not nearly the MAGA agitator that sports media blogs portray him to be, but he resides in Indianapolis and is not likely to shout "Fuck ICE" at a Hollywood event.

In many ways, he is an ideal fit for a series like "Tulsa King," one of the many shows in the Sheridan universe that resonates with middle American viewers.

We would not expect these added responsibilities to affect his media role anytime soon. At just 38, McAfee is one of the biggest stars in sports media.

Finally, McAfee is someone normal people should root for. His post-playing career has not been traditional. He was not recruited by a major network and handed a platform because he checked boxes and held the right social opinions. He built his show independently. Only after his digital presence grew larger than ESPN could match did the network bring him on.

Most importantly, he did not compromise who he was or sell out, like Bill Simmons or Dan Le Batard.

Good for him.