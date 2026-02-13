Would You Eat Raw Fish From A Walmart Sushi Bar?

Who doesn't love sushi? It's delicious and nutritious.

Who doesn't love Walmart? You can get pretty much whatever you want from there.

But have you ever thought about what it would be like to get sushi while you shopped at Walmart?

Well, you don't have to wonder any longer, as a Walmart Supercenter in Florida is looking to add a "fresh" sushi bar so you can play Russian Roulette with your gut health.

I am a huge sushi fan, but I'm also a germaphobe and emetophobic (meaning I'm deathly terrified of puking), so I think I will be skipping this particular culinary venture.

We have all-you-can-eat sushi buffets in several malls here in the state of Florida, including one at the Sawgrass Mills down by me, but Walmart just feels like a bridge too far when it comes to eating raw fish.

You can call me boujee or classist all you want, but I don't even like buying groceries from Walmart, so why in hell would I willingly ingest uncooked seafood while I'm there?

Walmart has come a long way since I was a kid in the 1990s from a perception standpoint, but I don't think they are at "sushi" levels yet.

Besides, their clientele doesn't strike me as the "sushi type" anyway.

I wanted to make sure I wasn't the only one who felt such a visceral disgust at the idea of sushi in a Walmart, and luckily for me, the fine folks on X didn't let me down.

I know social media isn't always reflective of consumer trends at large, but if the initial reaction on the internet is any indication, this probably won't be a very lucrative venture for the Walton family.

Let's learn to walk before we run, eh Walmart?

Maybe introduce one of those spinning hot dog displays like they have at gas stations? That seems more your speed.

Leave the sushi buffets to the pros, like the Westfield Garden State Plaza. Now those are some culinary geniuses!

And if you are one of the intrepid few who decide to partake in some Walmart seafood fun, just remember, the Immodium is in aisle 11.