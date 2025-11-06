Customers & Employees At An Arkansas Walmart Get Into A Knock-Down Drag-Out Wigs On The Floor Brawl

Tempers got the best of both customers and employees on Wednesday evening at a Walmart location in Jonesboro, Arkansas. There was hair pulling, punches thrown, and merchandise broken during the chaos.

It was the type of brawl where anything not tied down was in danger. Shoes were popping off, wigs were on the floor, and customer service was thrown out the window. In other words, a scene we've seen many times before in "Wally World."

By the time the cameras started rolling, the action was already in progress and there was an employee in the middle of it. A furniture display almost gets taken out before the group is moved away from it.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

You can hear what sounds like something shattering as the fighting leaves behind the aforementioned shoe and wig before it branches out to a nearby aisle. There two women are taken to the ground by a female employee.

The decent tackle didn’t do anything to stop the women from punching each other. It took other customers stepping in to finally get those two ladies to get back to their feet and collect any belongings they dropped during the fight.

Customer Service Took the Night Off During This Walmart Brawl

The local outlet NEA Report got their hands on the original video as well as an alternate video taken during the brawl. They reported that the Jonesboro Police Department responded to reports of a large fight at 5:19 pm.

The caller told police that 15 people were fighting inside the store. They told police that some of those involved in the melee were talking about guns. By 5:26 pm all the people involved had been separated.

The videos of the customers and employees battling it out on a Wednesday evening in November ended up on social media. Despite the fact that there is video of the incident and the police were called to the scene, reportedly nobody was arrested.

Ruining each other's trip to the store and at least one hairdo was, I assume, punishment enough. As for the employees, I think you have to keep around the female employee who tackled the two women fighting.

Products may have been damaged during the tackle. While that isn’t ideal, having someone employed who knows how to hit like that is valuable.

If enough people see that video, they're going to hear footsteps when they start arguing with someone near her. She's not playing.