Alica Schmidt Turns Heads On The Track, Terann Hilow Stops By In A String Bikini & Rick Pitino Did It Again

Rick Pitino is enjoying March

Don't look now, but Rick Pitino is doing Rick Pitino things again. No, not that thing. He's turned around another program in just two years and is taking that team to the NCAA Tournament.

Say what you want to about the 72-year-old, but he knows ball. He knows you start the month of March by breaking out his white suit, and he knows he can turn a team into a winner.

This weekend he led St. John's to its first Big East tournament championship in 25 years. It's the sixth time he's turned a program around in two years, and it all started back in the 70s.

Being that it's St. Patrick's Day weekend, Pitino knew exactly how he was going to celebrate St. John's first Big East tournament championship in 25 years with "a quart of Jameson's."

The white suit, the Big East title, some Irish whiskey, then the NCAA Tournament. This is what it's all about. Rick Pitino is really enjoying March.

It's Sunday, it's the middle of March. That only means one thing. It's Selection Sunday. The teams for the NCAA Tournament will be set, and bracket season will be upon us.

This is the best part of college basketball, hands down. This weekend leading up to it is fun, but it's all a teaser for the real deal.

Let's have upsets, let's have buzzer beaters, let's have madness.

It's that time of year again

With St. Patrick's Day on Monday, it's time to remember this classic leprechaun story from the internet hall of fame. It's one of the best. So right after you start your celebration with Jump Around, gather the family around to remember the "Crichton Leprechaun."

The tale began back in 2006 in the Crichton neighborhood in Mobile, Alabama. Reports of a leprechaun in a tree had people gathering hoping to get a glimpse of what some believe was nothing more than a crackhead in a tree.

This story has everything: an unbelievable amateur sketch and even a magical leprechaun flute to ward off spells. We should always remember the incredible tale of the Crichton Leprechaun this time of year.

Kentucky man pulls his own tooth out

We've touched on the NCAA Tournament. We hit one of my favorite videos of all-time for St. Patrick's Day. Let's head to Kentucky for some entertainment in the form of a redneck tooth extraction before we get this Sunday rolling.

Popping a bothersome tooth out after a long day of work is one hell of a way to go viral. To each their own. I'm not familiar with the man in the video, so I can’t say for sure, but I don’t think going viral on TikTok was necessarily the goal here.

It looks to me like he put in a full day’s worth of work, came home tired of dealing with a pain in the ass tooth and said grab me a beer. I'm getting the pliers and a wrench. This thing is coming out right now.

He sat down at the kitchen table, because it's as good as any dentist's office, and got to work. The tooth extraction was a success. He simply grabbed it with his pliers, then hit the pliers with a wrench and sweet relief.

The tooth popped out, the pain starts to ease, and you grab the beer to rinse it all out.

This is a man of action. He's not waiting around for regular business hours and scheduling an appointment with a dentist. He's at work all day. He doesn’t have the kind of time required for all of that nonsense.

The tooth was a goner anyway. He took care of it. A couple of Budweisers and he'll be as good as new by the time morning rolls around. Get this man in a beer commercial.

The Bigfoot festival in Ohio looks awesome

You can't have a proper Bigfoot festival without a "Bigfoot Call" contest. The powers that be in Ohio know this. A Bigfoot call contest is right up there with a husband calling contest.

Everyone puts their own spin on it and when the cameras are rolling you can catch people looking like idiots. That's not the case here, of course.

This isn’t exactly the same as a husband calling contest from that aspect. This is serious business. You don’t mess around when it comes to your Bigfoot call.

I've been to a Bigfoot museum, and I'm thinking a festival is going to have to be added to the calendar. A chance to witness a Bigfoot call contest in person is too much to pass up.

Grilling steaks and asparagus

- Glyn writes:

Hi, Sean

Been meaning to send pictures since February. So here you go.

Regards,

Glyn

SeanJo:

Hey Glyn, better late than never. I take it you're a no off-season guy when it comes to the grill. You can't go wrong with steak and just about anything else.

Keep the grilling content coming. We're only a couple of days away from the official start of spring and grills everywhere are going to be firing up again.

March Madness

- John W writes:

I wonder which team they are rooting for…may need a come from behind gameplan instead

SeanJo

It was a decent effort by these two. Pulling out the rally shockers down by five late in the game is worth a try. Unfortunately, for these two and Wichita State, it wasn’t enough.

Memphis was too strong and won the game 80-83. You can’t blame the loss on these two. They did everything they could.

----------

That's all for this Sunday's Screencaps. It's been a long weekend at the SeanJo house. I've got a sick little one, and I spent the better part of two days assembling a gazebo that still has several steps before completion.

It's time to grab a few anti-inflammatories and some more coffee. Enjoy the rest of the St. Patrick's Day weekend, and I'll see everyone next week. Until then, the inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :