Alica Schmidt Puts Her Hips To Work In The Gym, Kristin Cavallari Bikini Season Ready & Contreras Eats Tape

I'd love nothing more than to start Sunday off with a quick look at the two Elite Eight games that took place on Saturday night. I really would.

But the Yankees turned their game against the Brewers on Saturday into batting practice and hit nine home runs on their way to a 20-9 ass kicking at Yankee Stadium.

Former Yankee pitcher Nestor Cortes was welcomed back to the Bronx with home runs on the first three pitches he threw. It didn’t get much better from there. Cortes lasted just two innings and gave up eight earned runs.

The reigning American League MVP, Aaron Judge, had three home runs of his own on the day and nearly missed a fourth as the Yankees set a team record with 9 home runs in a game.

Some of the Yankees, Judge does not appear to be among them, were using newly designed completely legal bats while the kicked the Brewers' teeth in.

Judge and his dad strength may hit nearly 200 home runs this season.

Haters can blame it on new bat designs - again, it doesn’t appear Judge used a bat with a new barrel - or they can blame juiced balls, but the reality is he's really good at hitting a baseball.

Now all he has to do is win a few rings. Is that too much to ask? I don’t think so. Winning is the whole reason you play the game.

Two tickets to the Final Four have been punched

Both 1 seeds won their games on Saturday night and are headed to the Final Four. Florida came very close to coming up short.

Texas Tech had a ten-point lead with five and a half minutes left in the game. They were about to hand their ticket to the Final Four over to be punched and instead dropped it on the floor.

As they did that dance we all sometimes do when paper falls on to a hard floor, and you can’t quite get underneath it to pick it up - you know the dance - Florida proceeded to hand their ticket over.

It was a heartbreaking thing to watch for Red Raiders fans. They were so close to booking a trip to San Antonio yet so far away at the same time. What a run for Texas Tech.

Unfortunately, their season is over, and one of my Final Four picks came up short.

In the other game, Duke wiped the floor with Alabama and put them away by 20. As much as I hate to say it, the Blue Devils look like the team to beat.

I'm 1-1 on my Final Four picks. I picked Tennessee and Auburn for today’s games. One of the No. 1 seeds is going to lose, right?

Grilling.

- Greg P writes:

Hi Sean. You have had a great week. You always do a great job. It was a great night to grill in southeast Nebraska and watch some hoops. Sirloin for 2 and chicken for 2.

SeanJo

I appreciate the support Greg. It's an honor to fill in when Joe's out and on Sundays. Love the grill work, keep the content coming.

MLB Schedule

- John W writes:

I think I left out that no games Friday for cold places was to allow for any games postponed Thursday to have a make up date of Friday



Not starting earlier in week was stupid I agree.

SeanJo

I get that, but turn a scheduled game into a doubleheader and keep it moving. Dropping a full slate, then the next day having just a few games is as stupid as not having Opening Day on Wednesday.

But on a positive note, I'm complaining about the MLB, which means baseball is back. I'm sure there will be more to complain about going forward.

All the above

- Rick in Virginia Beach:

As a former Duke footballer who matriculated with coach K’s foundational four (Dawkins, Alarie, Bilas and Henderson) I thrive on the hate. That’s why I chose Duke when I was recruited. A small private school in the middle of UNC and NC State country despised by an entire state. That chip on every Duke athletes shoulder is real and palpable. Bring on the hate!!



The Office is legit because it was made long before the wokesters put their slimy little digits on comedy. Every topic was open game…race, religion, politics, sex and more. Some scenes made you cringe and want to look away. But you just couldn’t look away…you had to see the train wreck.



Great job on the fill in. Your IG content is gold.

SeanJo

Look at the two of us. I enjoy hating Duke and you enjoy being hated. A perfect match? Perhaps. Although I have to admit I'm hating the post-Coach K Blue Devils out of habit.

Where are all the dirty plays that Coach K teams were known for? Did one and dones or the NIL era put an end to that? Are they not recruiting those types of players anymore?

Or is Coach K not there to tell guys to trip opponents, step on them when they're down, and/or hit them in the nuts? Whatever it is, it's not the same Duke I used to love to hate.

Laugh track

- Sean O writes:

Hello Sean,

I think it's interesting to talk about laugh tracks. I don't mind them when I'm actually laughing along, but when the show isn't very funny I can't take them at all. Someone mentioned The Big Bang Theory. That show is ok at best. It ran way too long. The laugh track drives me insane so much i cant watch it at all anymore. Huge laughs for very predictable sitcom sarcasm humor. Which are the laziest jokes imo. I agree The Office was overrated. But the lack of a laugh track is refreshing at least.

Thanks,

Sean.

SeanJo

I agree. The Office is/was/and will forever be overrated. To be clear, I can watch bad comedies and not do a lot of laughing.

I have no problem sitting down and watching The Big Bang Theory, for instance. But I would never say to someone that the show was hilarious, and they needed to watch it.

It's not and they don’t need to. The bar for The Office was placed too high, and I can’t get over how far below the bar the show actually is.

Grilling

- Indy Daryl writes:

Sean,



Great job filling in for Joe this week. Appreciate your college basketball commentary. Full honesty: I watched 0 seconds of the tournament! Probably the first time in my life. But with spring break travel, time spent in Florida, mostly at the beach with three kiddos, there just wasn’t the time.

As for your hate of Duke, I totally get it, but I actually go the other way. Grew up watching a ton of college bball, and loved JJ Reddick while I was in high school. Loved Schyer as a player as well, so I don’t mind rooting for him as a coach.



Grilled the veggies via a kabob and then a couple of pork loins for dinner. Hope you’re having a great evening!



Indy Daryl

SeanJo

I don’t blame you at all. If I was at the beach in Florida there wouldn't be much basketball being watched either.

The older Duke teams were much more fun to hate. Coach K faking illnesses, going into opponent's locker rooms, and players running about hitting guys in the junk.

That era, unfortunately, is gone.

----------

That's all I've got for this Sunday morning. The little guy took home the game ball for his performance in his t-ball scrimmage on Saturday morning.

By my count, this is eight Screencaps in a row. It's been fun. Joe will be back tomorrow, and I'll see everyone for another Sunday Screencaps next week.

Send me your meat. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

