Alica Schmidt With Her Birthday Squad, Hooters Girls Serving Up Hootie Shots & Texas Tech Fans Throw Tortillas

Ole Miss handed Georgia their second loss

It was a bad day to be a Top 5 team on Saturday as two of them ended up losing on the road. The previously unbeaten No. 4 Miami Hurricanes took home their first loss of the season against an unranked opponent.

Not the way you want to lose a game if you're going to lose one, but the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were the better team in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. They put up 7 points in each quarter to defeat Miami 28-23.

No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Ohio State, and No. 5 Texas all took care of business. That leaves No. 3 Georgia in Oxford taking on No. 16 Ole Miss. This year's version of the Bulldogs, who entered the game with a loss already, wasn’t up to the task.

They were up against a determined Ole Miss team who had a rally squirrel. It's almost impossible to prepare for a rally squirrel, and Georgia obviously wasn’t ready for the moment as they would only manage to score three points after the squirrel took the field.

What a win for Ole Miss. Unfortunately, it wasn’t as cleanly executed as it could have been. Fans, who to their defense aren’t used to winning big games, prematurely stormed the field.

What's better than storming the field once? How about doing so twice?

The Ole Miss crowd eventually got it right and from there the celebration was on. There was absolutely no chance that the goalposts were going to survive.

If you take care of business against the No. 3 team in the country, those goalposts have to come down. That's just part of what makes college football what it is and what it is, is awesome.

While Miami was the highest ranked team to lose to an unranked opponent this week, they weren’t the only ranked team to do so. Let's not pass up on an opportunity to point out the other losers.

No. 17 Iowa State gave up 45 points to Kansas, a team that entered the game with two wins. No. 18 Pitt also lost on Saturday, but their disappointment came in front of the home crowd and by just five points.

There's nothing like an unranked team putting it together and playing their best football against a ranked opponent. That's why college football isn't a computer simulation, and they settle things on the field every week.

What fun would there be in that? Computer simulations don't have flying tortillas or moments like the one Thom Brennaman had during the Syracuse-Boston College game.

You can't win them all

Sometimes you come across what you perceive to be a great deal. You think you've somehow gamed the system, and you're about to come out ahead.

Then you realize it's a great deal because you're an idiot. It happens. I'm not sure how many people this particular situation would have happened to, but you can't win them all.

We've all done stupid things. Although, again, I'm not sure how many people would have found themselves on the losing end here.

Sunday column

- Homebrew Bill writes:

Sean,

You outdid yourself this morning with the "talent" this morning. Man, woman, and child there were some excellent motor boat candidates in there.

Sorry I've been absent in the grilling category of late. Haven't done anything too interesting over open flame or charcoal. Getting my shoulder replaced this Wednesday so I'll likely be on the IR for awhile. I may shoot you a picture of my holiday beers this afternoon.

Cheers! Bill

SeanJo

Hey Bill, thanks for the support. Don't worry about the lack of grilling content. You pumped out so much content during the peak of the grilling season that it earned you a spot as one of the top grillers.

Rest up and recover. There will be more days spent by a grill in the future. Send over whatever you want. Holiday beers are a good idea as we quickly approach Thanksgiving.

Thoughts on today's column

- Otis in Mobile

1. As much as I dislike the Kelce brothers, I am all behind Jason slamming this punk kids phone. He should have turned his lights out. He is retired and is not officially representing an organization so do what you want, dude. Too many people are used to social media where you say what you want to anyone you want with no fear of having your nose broken. This generation needs to learn that when you do this in person there could be consequences, painful ones.

2. James Franklin on the other hand does represent Penn State so a bad look for him. Of course a worse look for the people chanting to fire him. You are Penn State, who else are you going to get? I know you were a classic program once upon a time, but I also used to think Volkswagen Sciroccos were cool.

3. The one team no one wants to face right now is South Carolina, and how much better is college football because Shane Beemer is in it? If my kid were looking to play D1 football that is the one coach that I would love for him to play for. So real and he loves that school and team. Never makes it about himself. He is like bizarro Deion Sanders.

SeanJo

Thanks, Otis, for reaching out. I understand the "who else are you going to get at Penn State" argument, but at some point you have to win a big game. Otherwise, what are you doing?

Beach Escapade

- Paul from St. Paul writes:

Seanie,

What's missing in this story is the motive for the attack. Where did the victim meet the young woman, and what were the circumstances under which he would pursue that opportunity in the first place? Was this just a basic robbery set-up by a couple of desperate punks?

Call me old-fashioned, but we could've skipped the whole beach fantasy escapade and headed straight to the backseat of my '69 GT Mustang Fastback if the offer looked good enough back in the day 😉

I'd at least have a fighting chance to flee if the encounter got rudely interrupted…..

Best,

PCA

StP, Mn.

SeanJo

Thanks, Paul. You always bring a unique perspective to everything you comment on. For those who don't know what he's talking about, he's talking about a story I wrote last week - read it here, where a guy was lured to a beach with the promise of being tied up and having sex in the sand.

Unfortunately for this guy, he ended up in the hospital. It's a tale of if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Paul, as he normally does, solves the problem immediately. The backseat is a much safer place, it turns out.

Grilling

- John from SD writes:

It’s been a couple of weeks but I still have the grill humming. Hope all is well, keep up the great work!

SeanJo

Hey John. Thanks for sending this in. We've been a little light on the grilling content as of late, not that I expected to be overrun with it this late in the year. I didn’t.

That said, I'm glad there are those of you out there who still fire it up in November.

--------

That's all I have this morning as I prepare to watch the Panthers make the Giants look like a competent team in Germany. What a miserable way to start a Sunday of football.

As always, the inbox is open, so send whatever you have to sean.joseph@outkick.com.

