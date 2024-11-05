Man Ends Up In The Hospital After Promise Of Being Tied Up For Sex On The Beach Goes Sideways

A Florida man headed down to the beach with a promise of a good time that involved being tied up and having sex in the sand with a woman on the beach. Unknown to him was the woman making the promises had a much different plan for how the evening would play out.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Click Orlando reports, says that the man ended up being the alleged victim of a hatchet attack. It happened last Wednesday evening at a beach in Ormond-by-the-Sea when the man, bleeding from several wounds, flagged down a deputy in the area.

He told the deputy that he had been jumped on the beach by a man and a woman, who were later identified as 24-year-old Wayne Streeter and 18-year-old Alana Cagle. He had gone down to the beach with Cagle "so that she could tie him up on the beach and have sex with him."

How does being tied up alone with a woman on the beach possibly go wrong? According to the victim of the attack, the two of them weren’t alone. He had an uneasy feeling about the arrangement when they arrived at the beach and was "getting odd vibes" from Cagle.

According to the affidavit, she sat 5 feet away from him before tying his legs together with rope. The uneasy feelings caused him to call the whole beach sex while tied up plan off. That's when the man, later identified as Streeter, appeared, dressed in black clothing.

The victim untied the rope, fought off Cagle who had allegedly jumped on his legs, and started running away from the two. The victim says Streeter tackled him and started choking him. Not exactly what he had planned when he headed down to the beach.

The alleged victim was taken to the hospital while the man and woman involved were arrested

The affidavit continues by alleging that Cagle, now in possession of what appeared to be a hatchet, caught up to them and started punching and striking the victim all over his body. The victim was able to free himself before flagging down the deputy.

He was taken to the hospital for injuries that included lacerations to his legs and back. Some of those lacerations were described as deep. He also reportedly sustained multiple long cuts to his abdomen.

An Ormond Beach police officer was able to locate Cagle's vehicle. He stopped it and found Cagle and Streeter inside along with blood on the vehicle and the victim's backpack inside. On the beach, a deputy found rope, some clothing, and a sheath for a hatchet.

Cagle and Streeter had a different version of events. They claim the two of them had driven to the beach by themselves and that the victim had attacked Cagle. Streeter was merely standing up for his lady's honor and retaliated.

The two were arrested and face a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. They've both posted a $5,000 bond. Which I'm not a criminal justice professional, but that sounds awfully low to me.

It appears as if the victim will recover from his injuries. It would be a safe bet that he's not signing up to be tied up for sex on the beach ever again. A lesson lived is a lesson learned.