Alica Schmidt Continues To Deliver On Off-Season Vacation Content Promise As She Dumps Out More From Paradise

Alica Schmidt isn't the fastest runner in the world. She's not blowing away her competition every time she steps on the track. That's not her game.

She works hard, has improved her skills, and competes. But where she really dominates her track and field competition is with her content. There's nobody better at that and it's not even close.

Alica competed in the Olympics, had to deal with some unfortunate drama from some jealous teammates of hers while in Paris, and tried not to let that ruin her experience.

She then set out to unwind from all that with several weeks of her off-season on vacation. The "World's Sexiest Athlete" earned it, and she wanted to share it.

Before getting too deep into the off-season, Alica fired off a warning that she was going to be dumping out vacation content and that's precisely what she's been up to over the last several weeks.

She's been firing off regular updates from paradise.

Alica Schmidt followed through on her off-season vacation content promise

That's how you unwind following a trip to the Olympics, and it's also how you follow through on a promise after you put everyone on notice with a vacation content announcement.

But Alica didn't stop there. It's the off-season for her after all.

This is the perfect opportunity to work on content for other platforms as well. The influencer game never sleeps and requires multiple platforms these days. So she put in a little work on TikTok as well.

Like I said, there's nobody better in track and field when it comes to content. Beach, bikinis, pictures, and videos, firing off content on multiple platforms. That's how everyone should be spending their vacations.

This vacation will eventually come to an end and Alica Schmidt will be back at work preparing for another season on the track.

There will be a whole rinse and repeat on working hard, improving her skills, competing, and dropping the best content in track and field. She's consistent and that's how she keeps herself on top.