Alica Ѕchmidt Puts Instagram On Notice, The Off-Season Is Here & It's Time To Prepare For Vacation Content

Alica Schmidt has put the drama that surrounded Germany's mixed 4x400m relay team at the Olympics in Paris behind her. She's moved on to the off-season.

The drama is in the rearview mirror and the off-season is here, which means she's flipped the switch to vacation mode. The "World's Sexiest Athlete" didn't flip that switch quietly either.

The 25-year-old apparently has plans for her month off and put her almost 6 million Instagram followers on notice from Palermo, Italy. She's got vacation content loading and on the way.

While seemingly giving a glimpse of the type of content to expect over the next several weeks, Alica posted a few pictures along with a well choreographed caption.

We're talking skillfully placed emojis and everything. She announced, "Off season has started ✨🌞 get ready for 4 weeks of vacation content 🤌🏻🏝️ #vacation #offseason."

Alica Schmidt is gearing up for a strong sprint to summer's finish line

Now don't say Alica didn't warn you. She did, and the hashtags let you know she means business. You don't throw those onto a post these days without some intent behind them.

That's social media 101 type of stuff. Expect the type of content that earned her internet fame and the title of the "World's Sexiest Athlete."

She's not making a big deal about the off-season and vacation mode, then tossing out a bunch of duds. That's not how Alica Schmidt rolls.

She might have a hot take or two that are hit-and-miss, but when it comes to content, she's nothing but net on most days. That's great news this time of year.

Torching Instagram with vacation content in September is good for the brand. You don't have to tell this track star that. She's already filling up her Instagram Story with bikini content.

Buckle up folks, we could be in for one hell of a sprint to summer's finish line.