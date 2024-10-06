Alica Schmidt Checks In From Paradise, Madisyn Shipman Ready For Postseason Baseball & Bama Loses In Nashville

Upsets all over the place

What a weekend in college football for those of us who enjoy a good upset. There were upsets all over the place. None bigger than No. 1 Alabama being defeated on the road by an unranked Vanderbilt team.

The Crimson Tide thought they were going to roll into Nashville on Saturday after a big win over Georgia to take the top ranking and easily take care of business. That didn't happen.

Instead, they allowed the Commodores to score 40 points, then troll them with a Nick Saban quote.

After the upset win, a goalpost, naturally, had to be removed from the stadium and dumped into the Cumberland River. Why defeat a No. 1 ranked team if the goalpost isn't going to end up in a river?

What a Saturday night for Vanderbilt. But give some credit to Alabama. They were the biggest upset loss of the weekend, but they weren't even close to the only team near the top of the rankings to drop a game they should have won.

If you're going to lose a game to an unranked opponent, doing it on a crazy weekend is the way to do it. You take a few fan bases off the table that way, as far as being able to roast your team for the loss.

No. 4 Tennessee joined Bama by losing to unranked Arkansas. No. 10 Michigan lost to unranked Washington and No. 11 USC couldn't beat unranked Minnesota.

No. 9 Missouri switched it up slightly. They lost a game they should have won, but to a ranked team by losing to No. 25 Texas A&M. And No. 8 Miami really wanted to be in the cool kids' club.

The Hurricanes barely came away with a 39-38 win over unranked California thanks to a late comeback that saw Miami put up 21 4th quarter points.

A win is a win

Speaking of teams who really wanted to lose, but managed to win on Saturday, let's switch gears to some postseason baseball. The New York Yankees did all that they could to lose Game 1 of the ALDS to the Kansas City Royals.

Gerrit Cole started the game by having rockets hit off of him and managed to make it through five innings without blowing the game despite not missing many barrels. Then two well-paid guys on the Yankees roster decided it was October and time to see which of them could show up the least at the plate.

Aaron Judge went 0-4 with three strikeouts, besting Giancarlo Stanton's 0-4 with two strikeouts effort. At least Judge plays the field, which can't be said for Stanton, who comically runs the bases now too. What a weapon.

All in all, it could have been much worse. Cole could have allowed more than the four runs that were scored in his five innings of work and the Judge-Stanton combo could have struck out even more than the five times they did.

A win is a win, but these two need to show up at the plate in October.

This security guard deserves a WWE contract

Mesquite lime chicken 🐔

- Tony A writes:

Hey SeanJo

After tweaking the Mojito Lime marinade a few times, I decided to switch it up with some Mesquite Lime chicken once the weekend rain tapered off (#respectgrilling, #nooffseason). I think I was the one that coined the no off season for grilling a few weeks back, but I'm not sure. No worries either way, I'm not looking for credit as long as we keep the grills going year-round.

I'll keep the content coming while trying not to be overly duplicative.

Keep it coming!

Tony

SeanJo

Hey Tony, there's a good chance you were the first one to announce that you don't recognize an off-season when it comes to grilling.

The good news is you're not alone. We can keep the grills going as long as you guys want to. I'm looking forward to the first grill action in the snow.

As far as the marinade goes, trying to dial one in is part of the enjoyment of firing up the grill, but so is switching things up.

Fall Meals

- John from SD sends:

It’s fall time which also means chili time! My wife stepped up and made Cincinnati Chili this weekend!

Enjoy!

SeanJo

This looks awesome John. I love a good bowl or two of chili. If you're not firing up the grill, making some chili or pulling the crock pot out is a good way to go in the fall.

-----------

That's all I've got this weekend. It's time to pour some more coffee and get ready for a long day of football while also cranking out content, then at some point dragging out the Halloween decorations.

Keep sending in anything and everything to sean.joseph@outkick.com.

