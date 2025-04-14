Alica Schmidt Brings Fashion To Her Training Camp, Hooters Cassidy Serves Up Wings & Riding Horses In Walmart

Rory McIlroy won the Masters

For those who missed it over the weekend, Joe is on a work trip today. He made the call to the bullpen. I answered and here we are. He'll be back in action tomorrow morning.

Let's get things started with the biggest story in sports from over the weekend.

Bronny James started an NBA game. Okay, that wasn’t the biggest story in sports. That said, congratulations to LeBron for pulling this all off. He got his son drafted by the Lakers, and he got him a start in the NBA. Dad of the year?

No, the biggest story in sports from over the weekend was Rory McIlroy almost giving away the Masters, but finding a way to ultimately get it done and complete the career Grand Slam.

In other words, dimpleheads had a weekend to remember. Congratulations to Rory and more importantly all the golf fans out there.

Admittedly, I'm not a golf guy and only saw a putter nut tap on social media. It was very funny, but I'm sure it's not the sort of golf-related content the purists want out there.

I spent part of my day cranking out content, of course, but also watching another tradition unlike any other and that's an inconsistent high-priced Yankees pitcher losing a game.

That has to be fun for Yankees haters.

On Sunday, it was Carlos Rodón, who is in his third year of a six-year, $162 million contract. He blew a three-run lead and is now 1-3 on the season with an ERA of 5.48. Good times.

I know it's early and all that, but this isn’t the kind of start you want to see from one of your starters in an already thin rotation.

Anyway, congrats to Rory McIlroy on winning the Masters and completing the career Grand Slam, Augusta National and golf fans everywhere.

A group of cowboys rode their "emotional support" horses into a Walmart

Last week, a group calling themselves the "Cutthroat Cowboys" rode their horses through a Louisiana Walmart. The video went viral and the Baker Police Department decided to get involved.

One of the cowboys involved in the viral stunt, Mason Webb, spoke to the local news, WBRZ 2, about riding the horses around the Walmart. There was no real reason that the group decided to pull the stunt.

They were simply passing by and decided to take their horses inside. As he explained, the horse is his "emotional support animal."

The group is facing charges including disturbing the peace by violent and tumultuous manner, unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.

That seems like a bit much, especially when you consider that riding horses around the Walmart probably wasn’t the craziest thing that took place in that store that day.

Since when can’t you take an emotional support animal wherever you want? They didn’t cause any more of a disturbance to the peace than a nutty lady flying with her cat.

Let's check in on Bill Belichick in Chapel Hill

If this weekend's spring game at UNC is any indication, then Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old cheerleader/beauty pageant girlfriend Jordon Hudson are going to be as much fun as we all hoped they would be.

Hudson was perfectly dressed from head to toe for the occasion. Talk about the first lady of the Tarheels. She's ready for the start of the season right this minute.

She wasn’t in the stands or up in a suite somewhere. She was on the field within a few feet of Bill as he was conducting business. It was perfect.

I don’t know if it translates to wins or not, but if this continues there will be a ton of content flowing out of Chapel Hill this season.

The comment section has some thoughts which only add to the entertainment value here. I hope she ends up on the sidelines during games. Hell, throw a headset on her.

As a Bostonian who watched him coach for decades… I think he’s lost his mind.

She gives Hilaria Baldwin energy

I am sure the staff is hating this

Is this a SNL skit

Elder care is important

This is a train wreck. I cannot look away.

Can’t wait til the headline "leaves ex nfl coach for current college player 💔🥀"

It’s unfortunate that this train wreck of a relationship will overshadow & negate his successes. I would have had more respect had she walked out in sweatpants and a jersey.

Walking on the turf with spikes. Lol.

Bill, you’ve lost it buddy.

As a college football fan - Why is she there? Let him coach for Gods sake

It will take years for UNC to recover from this debacle.

Bill is been played 🙄 .. poor old man

Whose side are you on here?

Do you think it's okay to stand up during a concert and dance?

Or are you with the ponytail-pulling woman who chose to send a message - that was largely ignored, by the way - by pushing the dancing concertgoer before pulling her hair?

Dinner and Dessert!

- Tim P writes:

Here’s some Montana BBQ for you! Baby backs and a pork prime rib! I put a huckleberry compote on the pork prime just like I did for the dessert cheesecake! Needless to say, it was killer and nobody called me any derogatory names this week!

SeanJo

Thanks for sending this in, Tim. You clearly mean business when you pull out the meat. The dessert is a nice touch.

Blowhards gonna blow

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

I see that former somebody Keith Olbermann is mad at Bill Maher because Maher accepted his friend Kid Rock's invitation to ... wait, actually, THAT's why KO is mad: Maher has friends. Lots of people have friends. Except him. It has nothing to do with the White House or Trump ...

SeanJo

You wouldn’t know what to do if Keith presented a rational thought on this or any topic. It's sad to see, but not unexpected.

He's a Woke All-Star Challenge champion for a reason!

That's all for Monday. Joe will be back, unless a late call to the bullpen is made, tomorrow. Don't forget Jeff Bezos is launching his fiancée into space and have a great start to the work week.

Send me anything you have meat or otherwise, and I'll make sure to include it on Sunday. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

