Women In Green Dresses Cause Crowd On 16 At Waste Management To Go Wild With A Kiss & Drink Chug

Don't show this to a stuffy uptight golf purist. They're going to hate it. They likely already hate what allegedly goes down every year on the 16th hole at the Waste Management Open.

This is for everyone else who knows how to have a good time and knows what’s good for the growth of the sport. It’s a moment for those who step up and deliver when the lights are the brightest.

This is an example for the rest of us to follow. Stop taking yourself so seriously. There are other holes at the Waste Management for those who want to watch the golf for the golf. The 16th is for fun.

I'm not even a golf guy and I know that. On Saturday, it started with a "green dress" chant from the crowd, who were chanting at people to chug their drinks. It ended with the crowd going wild.

Just like those who have chugged drinks before them and gone viral, these two women in green dresses weren't going to let a golden opportunity pass them by. They shared a kiss, then a chug.

This Is What the 16th Hole at the Waste Management Open Is For

What a moment. Some will, of course, remember a shot here and there on a hole or two during this event. But many more, thanks to the power of the internet, will remember the green dress kiss and chug.

Will we ever see the close-up angle from the friend who was holding a camera nearby? Who knows? If we do, it will only add to the legend of this viral Waste Management Open moment.

Again, the 16th hole at the Waste Management Open is for fun. It's the perfect setting for this type of harmless entertainment.