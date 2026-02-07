The 'Wasted' Management 16th Hole Experience: The Good, The Bad & The Smugly Business Bros

The 16th hole at the famous (infamous?) Waste Management Phoenix Open has drawn plenty of attention over the years. Some fans love the stadium atmosphere, complete with drunken debauchery, scantily clad women, and more screaming than your average delivery room in a maternity ward.

However, traditional golf enthusiasts truly can’t stand the frat boy culture that has permeated the scene at sixteen. To these people, seeing crowds of Brads and Chads decked out in Good Good golf attire automatically means they’re going to have a Bad Bad time.

A close friend of mine was able to score 16th hole suite tickets this year, and out of the kindness of his heart he invited me along. As a lifelong golf fan, and someone who is way too cheap to shell out the dough required to obtain that kind of entry, I gladly agreed to join. Honestly, my main motivation was simple curiosity about the experience itself. I’ve been to the Waste Management several times in the past, but I just walked the grounds like your average Michelob Ultra-guzzling peasant.

Walking into the stadium and towards our box, I was surrounded by exactly what I expected. The female bartenders dishing out free booze all looked like they could be on the cover of Maxim and most of the men in attendance were just there on business. I mean, after hanging out for an hour, it was clear that a bunch of these guys had ZERO interest in watching golf. They were either talking to fellow business bros or on their phones answering emails and Slack messages. There was one dude next to me who legitimately did not lift his head up once. I was actually pretty impressed! Solid neck muscles.

Below the boxes there is an area where regular Joe Schmos (I’m usually in this category) can take in all the action, and those people were all about it. They’re the ones who ROAR when a player sticks it close. In all honesty, it seemed like more fun being down there. The only problem is you have to pay for drinks, and my poor wallet simply can’t take that kind of beating right now.

Believe it or not, the atmosphere on sixteen was fairly relaxed overall. Granted, I was there on a Thursday, but I was expecting things to get out of hand faster than a party at a Miami strip club hosted by Hunter Biden. However, the only "Coke" I saw was mixed with Jack Daniel's or Maker’s Mark. And people were really handling it very well!

There’s always going to be a few dummies who can’t stomach their liquor, but most of the folks on sixteen were doing just fine. And for those of us soaking in not just the booze, but also the pin seeking from the players, it was a total blast. You can tell the pros love going right at the hole and doing everything they can to get the fans riled up. It’s rare to see them encouraging everyone to get loud and crazy, which is what makes this hole so unique and entertaining.

Do I think dishing out hundreds of dollars for a box suite and/or getting on line at 5 a.m. to get a regular seat on sixteen is worth it? Not really. But do I at least kind of understand it? Definitely. If you don’t mind some of the d-bags (idiots wearing matching banana costumes, for example) and wannabe Instagram Influencers, it really is such a distinct setting. In my humble opinion, you can’t let the jerks ruin your experience at this event. Just sit back and enjoy the ride. And KNOCK BACK a few transfusions, of course.