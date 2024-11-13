Woman Shares Wildly Racist Video About Mexicans In Reaction To Trump Winning: WATCH

Well, we've finally done it, folks.

We've found the dumbest take (so far) to President-elect Donald Trump winning the election to become America's next President.

As everyone knows, the 45th and now 47th President crushed Vice President Kamala Harris to secure the Oval Office and, hopefully, usher in a new era of American excellence.

Many people are very happy with the results and celebrating accordingly. Check out the women going viral for rocking the MAGA movement! After all, the billionaire real estate mogul did win the popular vote. It's not shocking people are excited.

Others are not handling it well at all, and that leads us to a truly wild video going viral.

Woman shares racist video about Mexican lawn care workers after Trump wins the election

TikTok user @pullupspastapolitics shared what might be the most absurd video we've seen in a very long time. We've seen some crazy videos since Trump's win last week. There are too many examples to pick. I'm not sure this one will be topped.

She hit share on a video arguing that lawn care expenses will go up "because "90% of workers in the lawn maintenance industry, they come from Mexico."

She then claimed Mexicans in the country here legally will soon be kicked out and American families won't let their members work in lawn care.

Do we all see the implication? This genius of a woman seems to think if you're Hispanic and work in lawn care there's a good chance you're here illegally. That, my friends, is a textbook example of racism.

Watch the truly insane video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Let's do a quick flashback to when Kelly Osbourne more or less made the exact same argument on "The View" in one of TV's wildest moments.

For the record, this idiot has no idea what she's talking about. Roughly 35% of lawn maintenance workers are Latino - not the 90% number she seemingly pulled out of thin air.

Furthermore, the idea that if you're Latino and work in lawn maintenance - a job anyone should take pride in - means that you're likely not a citizen is so racist that it's hard for me to believe this is real. It is. I took a look at the rest of her TikTok, and it's wild. It's so detached from reality that I'm almost expecting her to get an Oscar for the greatest performance art we've ever seen.

If you make up fake stats and then claim nearly everyone in an industry is getting kicked out of the country due to their race or ethnicity, then by definition, you are sharing racist garbage. We can't tolerate racism like this, and it must be called out. Being anti-Donald Trump isn't a free pass to say insane things online and spin up fear porn.

Lastly, what is @pullupspastapolitics talking about when she says Americans won't work in lawn care? My very first paying job as a kid was mowing lawns for people. I know several kids from my hometown who did the same. Mowing a lawn and doing basic lawn care is 100% something teenage boys and girls are more than capable of doing. What are we even talking about here? It's complete nonsense.

I've said it once, and I'll say it again. Some people need to put their phones down and get some fresh air. Life is good. Stop whipping people up into a frenzy with garbage like the video above. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.