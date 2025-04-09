Woman Tried To Pay Her Tinder Hookup To Kill Her Cop Ex-Boyfriend

A 26-year-old woman from New Jersey is in hot water for allegedly trying to have her 53-year-old police officer ex-boyfriend and his teenage daughter killed using the dating app Tinder.

And here you thought dating apps like Tinder were just for hooking when you're horny, or catching your cheating dad, or even finding that special someone to tie up at knife point.

It's for all that and, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, trying to set up a murder-for-hire. They allege that Jaclyn Diiorio told a confidential informant that she wanted her ex-boyfriend and his 19-year-old daughter killed.

She is said to have offered to pay the "hitman" approximately $12,000 to kill both victims. The Camden County criminal complaint/affidavit of probable cause, obtained by NBC10 Philadelphia, states that she met the informant on Tinder.

The two met at a Wawa on March 31 - romantic I know - had several phone calls and exchanged text messages from then until April 3. During those exchanges, Diiorio allegedly told the informant she wanted her ex-boyfriend dead.

Talk about murder-for-hire turned into action when the woman allegedly made a down payment

The informant reported the murder-for-hire plot to authorities on April 3. The next day, the two met at a Dollar General where she allegedly paid a down payment of $500 for the crime.

After the money was exchanged, Diiorio was arrested and "found to be in possession of a bottle of suspected alprazolam pills." She was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

She added a charge of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance for the pill bottle. She's currently being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

I'd be shocked if the Tinder informant wanted to continue the relationship after all of this. Getting wrapped up in an alleged murder-for-hire plot isn’t what most people are looking for when they decide to go swiping on a dating app.

I'm sure they'll have better luck than this the next time they take a chance on finding love.