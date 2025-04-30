Woman Tossed To Floor Trying To Enter American Airlines Cockpit Threatens To Kick Crew Member In The Balls

Last Thursday, an American Airlines flight from São Paulo, Brazil to New York was delayed 30 minutes due to the weather. Another two hours were added on top of that thanks to a woman who apparently decided she needed to enter the cockpit.

The flight attendants weren’t about to let that happen and as the exchange turned heated, the woman was tossed to the floor, causing a chaotic scene involving a shoeless man shouting. She was then escorted to the back of the plane as it made its way back to the gate.

According to View From The Wing, the trouble started as the plane began taxing out to the runway following the weather delay. The passenger got up from her seat and "confronted a flight attendant at the rear galley."

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

There was reportedly a heated exchange about the weather delay with shouting and insults. The captain was informed about the woman getting out of her seat as the plane was taxiing and the decision was made to turn around and boot her off of it.

As you might have expected, the woman wasn’t a fan of the plane heading back to the gate. She got up, approached the front of the plane, and started raising hell.

Woman complaining about delay ends up causing an even longer delay as she's escorted off the plane

That's where the video picks up and where she can be heard shouting in Portuguese after being tossed to the floor, "Aren’t you ashamed? I’ll kick you in the balls."

There are conflicting reports about whether the door seen open is the video is the cockpit door or not, but in either case the incident was treated as an attempt to breach the cockpit.

The shoeless man - strike one for him - seen standing up and shouting was also taken off the plane along with their companions, reports View From The Wing.

Flight delays, while not ideal, are unfortunately part of the flying experience. At least the people on this flight received some entertainment before takeoff.

Also, it's worth noting that you can't start yelling at flight attendants or storm up to the front of the plane and demand to talk to the manager. That's not how any of it works.