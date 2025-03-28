PHOTOS: It Is NOT Okay To Take Your Bare Feet Out During A Concert Or When Flying

On Thursday night during a concert at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, I looked to my right and down a few rows and noticed a middle-aged woman placing her BARE FEET on the top of the seat in front of her and became absolutely furious.

My apologies if you just had lunch, but you need to see this savage behavior because we can't allow this to continue happening, people!

IT IS NEVER OKAY TO DO THIS

I don't know what has happened in recent years but human beings, already gross, have just gotten downdright despicable and Darwinism or that alien invasion, can't come soon enough.

Since when did it become acceptable to just start taking your socks and shoes off and placing them wherever one feels like? Let alone at the historic Ryman music venue, which, by the way, used to be a Church!

I mean WTF are we doing here people?

HAS THIS EVER HAPPENED TO YOU? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow

BARE FEET ON AIRPLANES IS HAPPENING WAY TOO MUCH

Ever been on an airplane lately? Next time you walk up the aisle to use the bathroom, take a look at the people seated. I almost guarantee you that someone has their bare feet out all over the tray table that clearly isn't going to be washed before someone else uses it on the turnaround flight. (Advice - you should ALWAYS wipe down your tray table and everything when flying because ANYTHING could have been on it before - a used diaper, someone sick and coughing all over it, or yes, someone's bare feet after a long day walking at Disney or the Grand Canyon).

Or how many times have we seen photos like this, where some mouth breather has their feet dangling over the seat in front of them?

JAIL TIME FOR ALL OF THEM

Sorry, not sorry, but someone that does this deserves immediate jail time and or added to the no-fly list ASAP.

To think that it's okay to take your disgusting, smelly, moldy, sinister-looking, lint-filled toenailed feet out and place them near someone else - let alone their faces for crying out loud like in my Ryman photo up top, is honestly crazy.

Kudos to the woman sitting in front of the idiot with her feet out for not freaking out because my reaction would have been an immediate "ABSOLUTELY NOT. Put those things back where they came from, lady, or we are going to have a problem."

I know in recent years many people think that the world is theirs and that rules and laws don't matter anymore, but this is 2025 everyone, and change begins now, and it starts with common decency and hygiene and keeping your damn socks and shoes on.

WHAT WOULD YOU DO IF A PERSON PUT THEIR BARE FEET NEAR YOU? TWEET ME WITH YOUR REACTIONS: @TheGunzShow