Woman Explains Why She Has Been Snorting All Of Her Food And Beverages For Years

People forget this, but there was a time when TLC stood for "The Learning Channel." However, at some point, it turned into The Circus Sideshow Network, where you tune into shows to watch strange people do strange things so that you feel better about your own life.

"Hey, even though my wife left and my kids won't talk to me, my life isn't so bad. At least I'm not so fat that I have to get weighed at the zoo like that guy and his conjoined twin brother."

One of these shows that might be the most freakshow-iest of them all is My Strange Addiction. If you want to see people who can't stop eating toilet paper or really want to have sex with their car, it's the show for you.

I thought it had been off the air for a while, but a new episode recently premiered, and it's getting some attention because it features a woman who snorts everything she eats and drinks — and has been doing so for years.

See, this is why you need to surround yourself with people who aren't afraid to correct you. Surround people who will be like, "Just an FYI, I think you're doing that wrong."

Also, one turtle sticking a straw up his nose like that is the reason I've had hundreds of beverages ruined by paper straws over the last five to seven years.

But it turns out that this woman, who has made more things disappear up her nose than a certain ne'er-do-well son of a certain former president, actually knows the proper way to consume food.

She just does it for the rush.

"My relationship with food was very normal up until the point where I was in community college," Kathryn said.

Let's pause right here, because there's nothing wrong with community college, but holy hell, this is not the kind of endorsement they're looking for.

"It started honestly with a dare to try snorting a flavored fruit drink," she explained. "I got a head rush, but it was actually fruitier than if I was to have that through my mouth — and it was phenomenal. Since then, I have been having my entire diet nasally for about five years."

Dear lord, we have to pause again…

According to The New York Post, Kathryn is in her thirties and has been snorting everything from juice to blended spinach and mushroom omelets for five years.

Now, I'm not a math guy, but that means that this journey began after someone dared her to snort a Sunny-D or whatever when she was at least 25.

Again, this is a bad look for community colleges…

Kathryn said she has an aversion to certain textures and eating her lunch through her nose, like she's at Studio 54, keeps her from overeating and choking.

She said there are no drawbacks from this, but noted that it can be weird with friends, family, and potential love interests.

Also, I'm sure this has derailed a work function or two.

But, hey, to her credit, she sounds happy, blending up grub and inhaling it through her sinuses.

To each their own, but I'll continue to eat my food the old-fashioned way.