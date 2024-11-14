Elderly Woman Blames Liberal Women For Ruining Men In All-Time Rant: WATCH

A woman is taking the internet by storm with a truly amazing rant.

It's been more than a week since Donald Trump became the President-elect after beating Vice President Kamala Harris in the election to win the White House.

For many (myself, included) the party hasn't stopped since November 5th. That's not the case for other people. There's a lot of rage out there, and it now appears like there's some pushback trying to outflank the woke mob seething with anger.

Woman rants about liberals ruining and emasculating men.

An 82-year-old woman named Bobbi called into "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" to give the world a piece of her mind, and she has one clear message she wants to share:

Liberal women are ruining and emasculating American men.

Do yourself the best favor you can today by cracking a beer, getting a snack of your choice, kick back your feet and watch an elderly woman own the libs in absolutely hilarious fashion.

Smash the play button, and let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

We need to find this woman and give her a medal for being an absolute patriot. These are the kinds of people that we are going to need to save this country and turn things around.

Honestly, I'm not 100% convinced this wasn't my grandmother on the phone calling in under a fake name. I might have to get her on the phone and get a denial on the record because it sounds just like her.

Either way, this woman is awesome, and it's hard to argue with her logic. There's nothing wrong with men being men, and we should encourage - not discourage - masculinity.

You know how I spent my Wednesday night? Eating buffalo wings and drinking pitchers of beer with the boys to celebrate the USA. The woke mob hates it when guys do that.

How do we know? Because they openly tell the world they get upset when guys get together to crush beers.

And here's the other thing some liberals might not want to admit, but it's true. When push comes to shove, the guys who are like cowboys and gunfighters are always going to win out over beta males in NYC drinking soy lattes.

That might be a tough pill to swallow, but it's 100% true. Guys who can hunt and wear flannel will always ultimately be more useful in the dating marketplace than people who don't know how to use a screwdriver.

Let's not forget the all-time epic video of the liberal woman admitting as much.

What do you think about Bobbi's rant? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I certainly enjoyed it.