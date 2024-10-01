New Movie Tells Horrifying True Story Of Serial Killer, Trailer Is Terrifying: WATCH

The full trailer for "Woman of the Hour" with Anna Kendrick is out.

The plot of the Netflix film is described as, "The stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a yearslong murder spree, whose lives intersect when they’re cast on an episode of The Dating Game."

A short teaser for the movie - which is also directed by Kendrick - was released a couple weeks back, and it immediately grabbed my attention.

A true story about a murderer? Say no more. I was even more intrigued when I looked into the story of Rodney Alcala and his actual appearance on "The Dating Game" with Cheryl Bradshaw (Kendrick).

Trailer released for "Woman of the Hour" with Anna Kendrick.

Claiming the movie is "stranger-than-fiction" doesn't even begin to sum it up. If you weren't already excited, then I suggest you give the full trailer a watch below. It will send a chill down your spine, and you'll notice a different tone from the first teaser released above.

If you're curious to learn more about Alcala, then I suggest you hop over to Google and search all you want. We're not spoiling it here, but the details of a serial killer going on a dating show are nothing short of mind-boggling.

Now, the story will be brought to life by Anna Kendrick in her directorial debut.

As I often say, Americans are obsessed with crime stories. That's why Netflix's new series about the Menendez brothers is blowing up the streaming charts right now.

I'm not sure it's a positive that we love death, mystery, suspense and violence so much, but that kind of content always does well.

You can catch "Woman of the Hour" starting October 10th on Netflix. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.