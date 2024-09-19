Upcoming Crime Thriller Tells Grisly True Story, Stars A-List Actress: TRAILER

"Woman of the Hour" with Anna Kendrick looks fascinating.

The plot of the Netflix film, which Kendrick also directs, is described as, "The stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a yearslong murder spree, whose lives intersect when they’re cast on an episode of The Dating Game."

What true story might it be about? It tells the story of serial killer Rodney Alcala, who had at least eight confirmed victims and an actual appearance on "The Dating Game" with Cheryl Bradshaw (Kendrick).

I won't spoil the details here, but you can Google the full story if you want. Otherwise, smash the play button below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Netflix releases trailer for "Woman of the Hour" with Anna Kendrick.

Like I said above, I'm not going to dive into Alcala's story much here, other than to say he was a very real serial killer who did appear on a very real dating show back in 1978.

As the description says, the true story of Alcala is stranger than fiction, and that's a 100% accurate assessment.

What I will say is that "Woman of the Hour" looks very intriguing. People love true crime stories. Americans are obsessed with movies and TV shows about real murders and horrific events that actually happened.

What does that say about us as a society? I have no idea, but we all know it's true. Now, Netflix is bringing viewers a movie about one of the worst to ever live.

Plus, Anna Kendrick is an absolute star when it comes to moving the needle in entertainment. She's the definition of someone with a girl next door vibes.

Without question one of the few cool people in the film industry. Her Instagram handle is a play on AK-47 as @annakendrick47. How cool is that? She has some bangers to her name. "Self Reliance" is a fun one that flew under the radar. "Woman of the Hour" will be significantly darker, and that's not a bad thing.

You can catch "Woman of the Hour" starting October 18th on Netflix. We'll definitely be checking it out, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.