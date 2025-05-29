Woman Nearly Burns Her House Down After Tossing Flaming Pan Across Her Kitchen

When in doubt, (DO NOT) toss the flaming pan across the kitchen. I wouldn’t recommend it, but it did work for a woman who nearly burned her house down trying to put out the fire.

The woman is spotted on camera cooking on the stove when she's suddenly startled by a flame that pops up out of nowhere in her pan. Her first move was to grab the handle and blow on the flame.

I'm not an expert on putting out flaming pans of food, but I can tell you blowing on it isn’t the right move. Neither is what she did next.

After realizing that she did not possess the ability to put out the flame with her breath, she took the pan to the sink while alerting "Babe" that there was a fire.

Babe was no help whatsoever. When asked what she should do, assuming it was related to putting the fire out, she responded with, "I don't know, go outside!"

Let's go ahead and add "go outside" to the list of things not to do if your pan catches fire while you're cooking. Instead of fleeing for the door as Babe did, the woman put the pan under running water in the sink.

Tossing a flaming pan across your kitchen is not a recommended method to put the fire out

That made the situation a thousand times worse. The flames got even bigger and caused the woman to panic even more than she already was. She decided to make a run for it.

She throws the flaming pan across the kitchen and runs for the door. It was every woman, dog, and cat in the house for themselves at this point.

The flaming pan landed next to the dogs and, miraculously, the flight and crash landing put the fire out. Thankfully, the woman, Babe, and the animals appear to have escaped injury.

Throwing the flaming pan across the kitchen technically worked, but it's not the preferred method to putting out a grease fire. The experts recommend covering it with a lid or baking soda if there's no fire extinguisher available.

Don't do what this woman did.